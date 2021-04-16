News

NBS: Consumers paid higher prices for fuel in March

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased by 18.76 per cent year-on-year and month-on-month by 3.87 per cent to N172.68 in March 2021 from N166.24 in February 2021, latest data obtained from official website of National Bureau of Statistics revealed.

States with the highest average price of petrol were Lagos (N200.87), Ebonyi (N184.17) and Niger (N183.50). States with the lowest average price of petrol were Adamawa (N162.91), Taraba (N162.67) and Bauchi (N164.00). Similarly, average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 3.36 per cent month-on-month and by 3.80 per cent year-on-year to N235.41 in March 2021 from N227.76 in February 2021. States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N275.30), Benue (N264.91) and Bauchi (N257.50).States with the lowest average price of diesel were Plateau (N207.50), Rivers (N211.25) and Ekiti (N215.36).

For household kerosene, average price per litre paid by consumers increased by 1.50 per cent month-onmonth and by 8.12 per cent year-on-year to N361.29 in March 2021 from N355.80 in February 2021. States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N466.67), Ebonyi (N450.00) and Benue (N448.15).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N250.00), Yobe (N296.43) and Katsina (N318.33). Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for household kerosene increased by 1.86 per cent month-on-month and by 1.78 per cent year-on-year to N1,236.86 in March 2021 from N1,214.24 in February 2021. States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Katsina (N1,631.82), Kebbi (N1,592.31) and Kano (N1,440.00).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Govt warns police, others against harassment, extortion

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has urged the police and other security operatives in the state against harassing and extorting members of the public under the guise of enforcing the order on compulsory use of face masks by the citizens. The governor gave the warning yesterday while donating several thousands of facemasks to representatives […]
News

LASU-ACEISTE focuses on optimal performance, gets advisory board

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

An International Scientific Advisory Board (ISAB) has been inaugurated for the Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE). The Board, as part of the terms of its reference, is saddled with the responsibility to offer scientific advice to the leadership team as well as the sectorial board of […]
News Top Stories

Obesity raises risk for premature heart disease death

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

More Australians and Americans are dying from cardiovascular disease attributable to excess weight, particularly in younger people, according to new research. The researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia, have therefore warned that this trend would continue without concerted government action that promotes behaviour change. The findings of the new study are published in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica