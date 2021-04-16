NBS: Consumers paid higher prices for fuel in March

Average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased by 18.76 per cent year-on-year and month-on-month by 3.87 per cent to N172.68 in March 2021 from N166.24 in February 2021, latest data obtained from official website of National Bureau of Statistics revealed.

States with the highest average price of petrol were Lagos (N200.87), Ebonyi (N184.17) and Niger (N183.50). States with the lowest average price of petrol were Adamawa (N162.91), Taraba (N162.67) and Bauchi (N164.00). Similarly, average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 3.36 per cent month-on-month and by 3.80 per cent year-on-year to N235.41 in March 2021 from N227.76 in February 2021. States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N275.30), Benue (N264.91) and Bauchi (N257.50).States with the lowest average price of diesel were Plateau (N207.50), Rivers (N211.25) and Ekiti (N215.36).

For household kerosene, average price per litre paid by consumers increased by 1.50 per cent month-onmonth and by 8.12 per cent year-on-year to N361.29 in March 2021 from N355.80 in February 2021. States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N466.67), Ebonyi (N450.00) and Benue (N448.15).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N250.00), Yobe (N296.43) and Katsina (N318.33). Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for household kerosene increased by 1.86 per cent month-on-month and by 1.78 per cent year-on-year to N1,236.86 in March 2021 from N1,214.24 in February 2021. States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Katsina (N1,631.82), Kebbi (N1,592.31) and Kano (N1,440.00).

