NBS: Cooking gas price increases by 86.6% in one year

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the price of gas has increased by 86.6per cent in one year.

Also, the bureau said that on a year-on-year basis, the price of kerosene increased by 110.04 per cent from N1,540.82 per gallon recorded in September 2021 to N3,236.27 in September 2022.

The NBS report noted that on a year-on-year basis, the September 2022 price of N4,474.48 for five kogrammes of gas compared to N2,397.60 obtainable for the same volume in September 2021.

The bureau explained that the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,456.56 in August to N4,474.48 in September, 2022

In its cooking gas rise watch for September 2022 released yesterday in Abuja it said the September price was a 0.40 per cent increase over what obtained in August, 2022.

The bureau’s report stated that Kwara recorded the highest average price of N4,950 for 5kg of cooking gas, followed by Niger at N4,941.67, and Adamawa at N4,928.29, stressing that Abia recorded the lowest price at N4,044.44, followed by Anambra and Kano State at N4,100.00 and N4,109.67, respectively.

Analyses by geopolitical zones revealed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price of N4,715.74, for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the North East at N4,539.41.

According to the bureau: “The South-South recorded the lowest retail price at N4,317.92.”

Also, it reported that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder increased from N9,899.34 in August 2022 to N9,906.44 in September, indicating a 0.07 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis.

On a year-on-year basis, it noted that the price rose by 60.69 per cent from N6,164.97 in September 2021 to the corresponding period in September 2022.

Also, the report indicated that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas at N10,937.50, followed by Kogi at N10,760 and Oyo at N10,723.75.

The lowest average price was recorded in Yobe at N8,350, followed by Katsina and Taraba at N8,545.56 and N9,025.78, respectively.

Also, Kerosene price rose to N947.30 per litre in September, showing a 17.2 per cent increase over the N809.52 for which it was sold in August 2022.

The bureau said: “National Kerosene Price Watch’’, on a year-on-year basis, average retail price per litre rose by 118.08 per cent from N434.39 recorded in September 2021 to N947.30 in September 2022.

Further analysis showed that the highest average price per litre of kerosene in September 2022 was recorded in Enugu State at N1,272.50, followed by Ebonyi at N1,263.89 and Cross River at N1,187.50.

The report showed that the lowest price was recorded in Rivers at N686.27, followed by Bayelsa at N715.15 and Nasarawa at N735.29.

Analysis by zone showed that the South East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,128.28, followed by the SouthWest at N1,068.18.

The NBS report said the North West recorded the lowest average retail price at N868.89 per litre of kerosene, noting that the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene in September 2022 was N3,236.27, showing an increase of 9.79 per cent over the N2,947.65 recorded in August.

Analyses by states showed that Abuja recorded the highest price per gallon of kerosene at N4,200.00, followed by Abia at N4,078.57 and Enugu State at N4,052.38.

The NBS stated that Borno recorded the lowest price at N2,500 followed by Zamfara and Delta with N2,555.56 and N2,576.92, respectively.

It added that analyses by zone showed that the South East recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Kerosene at N3,607.38 followed by the South West at N3,468.42

The NBS report stressed that the North East recorded the lowest price of N2,803.96 for a gallon of kerosene in September 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...