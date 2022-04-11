News

NBS debunks death rumour of SGF

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has debunked online news report announcing the purported death of the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry.

The agency’s Director, Communications and Public Relations Department, Ichedi Sunday Joel, in a statement Monday, said the rumoured death published by an online medium was their figment of imagination.

He restated that: “There is no iota of truth in what was published by the online medium and considers the publication as the height of irresponsible journalism and a figment of the imagination of the publisher.”

The fact of the matter, according to Ichedi, was that though Statistician General was slightly indisposed on Saturday, he is recuperating following medication.

“We are well certain that he would, in a matter of few days, be back to his desk and continue his work in repositioning the NBS as the foremost national statistics agency in Africa and among the best globally. We are all mortals and by nature sometimes get weary. That is the case of the Statistician General now and it is not unusual for anybody to get sometimes get weary in the course of daily endeavours.

“We are using this to advice the general public to completely discountenance the purported death of the Statistician General by a disreputable online medium, which has been noted for ‘irresponsible and fake news journalism’ since it deputed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Banks issue new conditions of service to staff

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the crisis occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic showing no sign of abating, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in  Nigeria have started issuing new conditions of service to their staff as part of measures to cut costs, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to industry sources, bank staff who have been issued letters changing […]
News

Viral video: About 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon, says NAPTIP

Posted on Author Reporter

  About 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed on Saturday. The agency’s Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli told Channels Television this while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon calling out to the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them from […]
News

Fintiri approves minor reshuffle of cabinet

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle of the Adamawa State Executive Council. The Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou said in a statement that six commissioners, who swapped positions, included Sanusi Farouk Jauro, who until now was Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development. He said that he is now the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica