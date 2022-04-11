NBS debunks death rumour of SGF

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has debunked online news report announcing the purported death of the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry.

The agency’s Director, Communications and Public Relations Department, Ichedi Sunday Joel, in a statement Monday, said the rumoured death published by an online medium was their figment of imagination.

He restated that: “There is no iota of truth in what was published by the online medium and considers the publication as the height of irresponsible journalism and a figment of the imagination of the publisher.”

The fact of the matter, according to Ichedi, was that though Statistician General was slightly indisposed on Saturday, he is recuperating following medication.

“We are well certain that he would, in a matter of few days, be back to his desk and continue his work in repositioning the NBS as the foremost national statistics agency in Africa and among the best globally. We are all mortals and by nature sometimes get weary. That is the case of the Statistician General now and it is not unusual for anybody to get sometimes get weary in the course of daily endeavours.

“We are using this to advice the general public to completely discountenance the purported death of the Statistician General by a disreputable online medium, which has been noted for ‘irresponsible and fake news journalism’ since it deputed.”

