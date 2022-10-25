News Top Stories

NBS: Diesel, petrol prices rise by 226.46% in one year

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the price of diesel and petrol increased by 226.46 per cent between September 2021 and September 2022. The breakdown showed that while the price of diesel rose by 210.20 per cent, that of petrol increased by 16.26 per cent.

 

NBS stated that the average price of diesel in 2022 was N789.90 per litre of diesel compared to N254.64 per litre in September 2021.

 

The NBS in its diesel price watch for September 2022 also stated that while Nigerians paid an average of N786.88 per litre in August 2022, they paid N789.90 per litre of diesel in September 2022, representing a 0.38 per cent increase. The state with the highest price was Ondo, N859.23; Ebonyi, N849; Niger, N841.67 while the lowest was Katsina, N710; Yobe, N725, and Bayelsa N726.67.

Analysis of average diesel price per litre across the six geopolitical zones showed that North Centra was the highest with N811.24; South West, N810.34; South East, N804.32; North West, N777.70; North East, N773.92 and South- South N762.74.

 

NBS in its PMS price watch stated that Nigerians across the country paid as much as N191.65 per litre of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in September 2022 as against N164.85 per litre in September 2021, indicating an increase of 16.26 per cent. It also showed an increase by 1.15 per cent from N189.46, which was the price per litre of petrol

 

