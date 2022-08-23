NBS: Diesel price rises by 208.74%

The average retail price of automotive gas oil (diesel) paid by consumers in July 2022 was N774.38 per litre, representing an increase of 208.74 per cent from N250.82 per litre recorded in July 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics has said on its price watch for July 2022.

It also said in its recent publication that on a monthon- month basis, it increased by 5.53 per cent from N733.78 per litre reported in June 2022. It stated that on state profile analysis, the highest average price of the product in July 2022 was recorded in Plateau with N866.00; followed by Oyo with N860.00 and Ebonyi with N851.43.

According to the publication, the lowest price was recorded in Yobe with N686.67, followed by Katsina with N695.00 and Gombe with N722.00. Furthermore, analysis by zone of the report showed that the South-East had the highest price with N802.89, while the North-East recorded the lowest price with N747.72.

NBS, in the report, said the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) rose by 105.35 per cent from N2,141.59 in July 2021 to N4,397.68 in July 2022.

It said: “The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) increased by 4.25 per cent on a month-on-month 2022 basis from N4,218.38 recorded in June 2022 to N4,397.68 in July 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 105.35 per cent from N2,141.59 in July 2021. On state profile analysis, Adamawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) with N4,966.67, followed by Plateau with N4,650.00, followed by Kwara and Gombe with N4,625.00 each.

“On the other hand, Kano recorded the lowest price with N3,981.25, followed by Yobe and Bauchi with N4,000.00 and N4,071.03 respectively. In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) with N4,552.62, followed by the North-East with N4,456.88, while the North-West recorded the lowest with N4,218.27.”

The report also said that the average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene (HHK) paid by consumers rose by 98.76 per cent from N397.34 in July 2021 to N789.75 in July 2022. It added that July 2022 price increased by 3.68 per cent compared to N761.69 in June 2022.

On state profile analysis, NBS revealed that the highest average price per litre in July 2022 was recorded in Enugu with N1,003.68, followed by Ekiti with N989.58 and Osun with N949.12 while the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa with N643.06, followed by Benue with N654.76 and Rivers with N655.24.

It said: “In addition, analysis by zone showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene with N900.90, followed by the South-East with N892.40 and North-Central with N761.92, while the South-South recorded the lowest with N727.07.

“The average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene paid by consumers in July 2022 was N2,886.41, showing an increase of 7.98 per cent from N2,673.04 in June 2022. On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 121.60 per cent from N1,302.56 in July 2021.

“On state profile analysis, Abuja recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N3,600.00, followed by Enugu with N3,500.75 and Ekiti with N3,450.00. On the other hand, Zamfara recorded the lowest price with N2,430.57, followed by Borno and Gombe with N2,500.00 and N2,530.00 respectively.

“Analysis by zone showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N3,186.93, followed by the South- East and North-Central with N3,130.76 and N2,924.73 respec-tively, while the North-East recorded the lowest with N2,597.04.”

The report also said that the average retail price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (Petrol) for July 2022 was N190.01, which is a 14.53 per cent increase when compared to the pump price of (N165.91) in July 2021. It said that the average retail price increased by 8.03 per cent from N175.89 in June to N190.01 in July.

On state profile analysis, the Price Watch explained that Niger State had the highest average retail price for petrol with N208.00, followed by Adamawa with N207.57 and Nasarawa with N205.50. While Edo had the lowest average retail prices for Petrol with N173.50; Imo with N175.79, and Bayelsa with N180.00.

NBS also said that analysis by zone showed that North-Central recorded the highest average retail price in July 2022 with N193.87, while the South-South had the lowest with N184.35.

