NBS: Electricity consumers increase to 10.37m in 5 years

Despite the poor electricity supply across the country, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the number of electricity consumers have increased by 67.4 per cent from 6.99 million in 2015 to 10.37 million in 2020.

The bureau explained that the highest numbers recorded in Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Similarly, the number of metered customers increased consecutively on a year-on-year basis from 3.15million in 2015 to 3.80million in 2019 but declined to 3.51million in 2020.

It noted that in 2015, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) recorded the highest number, while IBEDC stood top between 2016 and 2019, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recorded the highest in 2020. Similarly, estimated billing customer records revealed a year-on-year positive growth rate consecutively from 3.85 million in 2015 to 6.86 million in 2020. In 2020, the customer numbers were highest in IBEDC with 1,282,136 and lowest in Eko Distribution Company (EKEDC) with 269,022. Electricity supplied during the period moved from 20,337.40 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2015 to 22,042.28 GWh in 2020. NBS observed that while growth rates of electricity supply nationwide were negative in 2016 and 2020, there was an improvement in 2017, 2018, and 2019. A closer look at the performance of the distribution companies shows that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) recorded the highest distribution in 2020 with 4,158.87 GWh, while Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) had the least with 557.00 GWh. In terms of revenue generation by DisCos, the total collections stood at N278. 8billion in 2015 and rose to N526.7 billion in 2020. The disaggregated revenue collected across different DisCos in the country in 2020 shows that IEDC had the highest revenue collections with N102.1 billion followed by EKEDC with N81.3 billion million, while the least was recorded in YEDC with N10.6 billion.

