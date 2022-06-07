News Top Stories

NBS: Electricity consumers increase to 10.37m in 5 years

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA Comment(0)

Despite the poor electricity supply across the country, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the number of electricity consumers have increased by 67.4 per cent from 6.99 million in 2015 to 10.37 million in 2020.
The bureau explained that the highest numbers recorded in Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).
Similarly, the number of metered customers increased consecutively on a year-on-year basis from 3.15million in 2015 to 3.80million in 2019 but declined to 3.51million in 2020.

 

It noted that in 2015, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) recorded the highest number, while IBEDC stood top between 2016 and 2019, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recorded the highest in 2020. Similarly, estimated billing customer records revealed a year-on-year positive growth rate consecutively from 3.85 million in 2015 to 6.86 million in 2020. In 2020, the customer numbers were highest in IBEDC with 1,282,136 and lowest in Eko Distribution Company (EKEDC) with 269,022. Electricity supplied during the period moved from 20,337.40 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2015 to 22,042.28 GWh in 2020. NBS observed that while growth rates of electricity supply nationwide were negative in 2016 and 2020, there was an improvement in 2017, 2018, and 2019. A closer look at the performance of the distribution companies shows that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) recorded the highest distribution in 2020 with 4,158.87 GWh, while Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) had the least with 557.00 GWh. In terms of revenue generation by DisCos, the total collections stood at N278. 8billion in 2015 and rose to N526.7 billion in 2020. The disaggregated revenue collected across different DisCos in the country in 2020 shows that IEDC had the highest revenue collections with N102.1 billion followed by EKEDC with N81.3 billion million, while the least was recorded in YEDC with N10.6 billion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Niger to reward information on terrorists’ activities, movements

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Thursday promised to reward anyone who supplies credible intelligence on the movement, activities and whereabouts of terrorists. The state has been subjected to repeated violent attacks by terrorists in recent days. Bello said through his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, at a press conference at Government House, Minna, the […]
News

Glo-Sponsored‘African Voices Changemakers’ spotlights graphic, lifestyle artistes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Globacom-sponsored CNN International’s magazine programme, African Voices Changemakers, will this weekend host a graphic and a lifestyle artiste, both of whom are consistently working to dismantle the negative narrative of Africa and Africans on the world. The guests on the 30-minute magazine programme will be South African artist, filmmaker, and fine art photographer- Justice […]
Top Stories

Buhari vows to hunt down those attacking Police, others

Posted on Author Reporter

…says directive to shoot anyone illegally wielding AK-47 subsists Lawrence Olaoye and Muritala Ayinla President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to act firmly and decisively against any and all persons fomenting trouble or carrying out attacks on the Police or any other security personnel in the country. The President made this commitment Thursday at the handing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica