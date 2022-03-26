News Top Stories

NBS: FG raked in N563.72bn VAT in Q4, 2021

Federal government recorded 12.63 per cent quarter on quarter growth in Value Added Tax (VAT) fourth quarter 2021by raking N563.72 billion. National Bureau of Statistics NBS, which confirmed the figure yesterday, noted that the figure was higher than N500.49 billion in Q3 2021. Further analysis of NBS data indicated that in terms of sect oral contributions, top three largest shares in Q4 2021 were manufacturing with 30.86%; information and communication with 18.72% and mining and quarrying with 9.91%.

Conversely, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies recorded the least share with 0.02%, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households own use with 0.04%; and water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with 0.11%. Local payments recorded were N333.29 billion in Q4 2021, while Foreign VAT Payment contributed N103.52 billion.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of extra- territorial organisations and bodies recorded the highest growth rate with 150.16%, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing with 92.48%. On the other hand, arts, entertainment and recreation had the lowest growth rate with -7.07%, followed by education with -5.69%. However, on a year-onyear basis, VAT collections in Q4 2021 increased by 23.98% from Q4 2020

 

