News

NBS: Food prices shot up in October

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Prices of food items soared in October, a report by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated on Wednesday.
According to its selected food price watch for the month under review, the average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 31.81 per cent and month-on-month by 7.22 per cent  to N307.63 in October 2020 from N286.92 in September 2020.
The report also noted that the average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 38.62 per cent and month-on-month by 2.75 per cent  to N530.32 in October 2020 from N516.13 in September 2020.
The selected food price watch data for October 2020 also reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 5.48 per cent  and month-on month by 1.47 per cent  to N487.81 in October 2020 from N480.76 in September 2020 while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 7.92 per cent and month-on-month by 1.92 per cent  to N43.72 in October 2020 from N42.90 in September 2020.
The NBS said similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 35.11 per cent  and decreased month on month by -1.12 per cent  to N242.87 in October 2020 from N245.62 in September 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Islamic lender grows Q3 profit by 48%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has recorded 47.7 per cent growth in profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.   According to the results, profit after tax was N1.85 billion as at the end of September 30, 2020, compared to N1.25 billion earned at the end of September, 2019, which shows an increase […]
News

Ogunsan extols Hamzat at 56

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Says “You are technocrat par excellence”   The Chairman of Executive Group, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has written a heartfelt birthday message to the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Kazeem Obafemi Hamzat, who clocks 56 today.   In the statement issued Saturday, Ogunsan, who is also a Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), described […]
News

Amotekun: Ekiti seeks inclusion of monarchs on recruitment exercise

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Government has called for the support of traditional institution in recruitment process into Amotekun security network, assuring residents that the recruitment process would be thorough, transparent and non-partisan as personnel with proven integrity and character would be recruited into the board. The government had last week directed interested applicants between the ages of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: