NBS: Foreign investment inflow dips by 28.09% in Q1' 2022

Investment flows (capital importation) into the country in the first quarter of 2022 dipped by 28.09 percent reflecting a total capital importation of $1.5 billion compared to preceding quarter figure of $ 2. 1 billion, latest capital importation data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed. When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, capital importation decreased by 17.46% from $1.9 billion. The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Portfolio Investment, which accounted for 60.87% ($957.58 million).

This was followed by Other Investment with 29.28% ($460.59 million) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accounted for 9.85% ($154.97 million) of total capital imported in Q1 2022. Disaggregated by sectors, capital importation into banking had the highest inflow of $818.84 million amounting for 52.05% of total capital imported in the first quarter of 2022.

This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $223.67 million (14.22%) and the financing sector with $199.37 million (12.67%). Similarly capital importation by country of origin reveals that United Kingdom ranked top as the source of capital imported into Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022 with a value of $1.021.21 billion accounting for 64.92%. This was followed by the Republic of South Africa and the United States of America valued at $117.50 million (7.47%) and US$82.07 million (5.22%) respectively.

 

