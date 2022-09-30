News Top Stories

NBS: Half-year oil export rises 88.5% to N11.53trn

…says 4.6% growth on devt plan

Nigeria’s crude oil export skyrocketed to N11.53 trillion in the firsthalf of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has said. According to the data from NBS on Nigeria’s international trade, the figure represents an 88.5 per cent increase compared to N6.12 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, and a 39 per cent increase from N8.29 trillion in H2 of 2021. According to the NBS, Nigeria’s crude oil export earnings rose high despite the decline in daily production.

It reported daily crude oil production to an average 1.43mbpd and 1.49mbpd in Q2 and Q1’22 respectively, the lowest on record. The improvement in crude export earnings was due to significant rally in price of crude oil following the war between Russia and UkrainethatbeganinFebruary 2022. The price of crude oil maintained a bullish stance in the first half of the year, trading at over $125 per barrel for the most part of the period.

Nigeria’s crude oil export accounted for 79.5 per cent of the total exports recorded in the review period, representing the highest since the first half of 2019. Specifically, Nigeria exportedmerchandisebetween January and June 2022 worth N14.51 trillion, an increase of 81.2 per cent recorded in the same period of 2021. Non-crude oil export during the period stood at N2.98 trillion, which is 57.6 per cent higher than the N1.89 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, and a 12.2 per cent increase from N2.98 trillionrecordedinthesecond half of last year.

Meanwhioe, the Statistician General of the Federation (SG), Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, has said that Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025 (NNDP) is the key to unlocking nation’s economic growth and job creation. Anchored on expectation to achieve an average economic growth of 4.6 per cent, lift 35 million people out of poverty, the NBS boss said if followed to letter, it could create 21 million full-time jobs, and raise the revenue to Gross Domestic Products (GDP) ratio from the current six per cent, to 15 per cent. Speakingyesterday inKeffi, NassarawaState, atthe26th annual conference of the National Statistical Association (NSA), Adeniran, however said the milestones won’t be achieved without statistics. “It is the data we generate throughourvarioussystems of statistical production (surveys, censuses, administrative systems, or big data) that willinformthepolicymakers of their successes or otherwise in the implementation of all these plans,” he said. But he lamented that the spate of insecurity was undermining the quality of data being produced by the bureau to the extent that many National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) staff have beenkidnappedandattacked. “As I earlier pointed out, the wave of insecurity challenging the country is affecting all sectors, including the statistical system. I believe this effect can be categorised directly and indirectly

 

