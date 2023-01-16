NBS: Inflation eases down to 21.34% Dec. 2022

For the first time in a long while, the monthly inflation eased down slightly in the month of December 2022 to 21.34% compared to November 2022 headline inflation rate of 21.47%, Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on Monday in the latest inflation report.

According to NBS, the December 2022 inflation rate showed a decline of 0.13% when compared to the November rate.

However, on a year-on-year basis, headline inflation rate was 5.72% points higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2021, which was (15.63%).

The NBS noted that: “On a month-on-month basis, the percentage change in the All Items Index in December 2022 was 1.71%, which was 0.32% higher than the rate recorded in November 2022 (1.39%). This means that in the month of December 2022, the general price level was 0.32% higher relative to November 2022.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending December 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 18.85%, showing a 1.89% increase compared to the 16.95% recorded in December 2021.

“The increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the headline index most especially in food & non-alcoholic beverages, transport and miscellaneous goods & services.”

