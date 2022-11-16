NBS: Inflation jumps to 21.09% in October

Nigeria’s headline inflation surged further to 21.09 per cent year-on-year in October 2022, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed yesterday. The rise indicates 5.09 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2021, which was 15.99 per cent. According to NBS, gen-eral price level for the headline inflation rate increased in October 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., October 2021) by 5.09 per cent. However, while headline inflation year-on-year was on the increase, it experienced a decline on monthon- month basis.

Headline inflation rate for October 2022 was 1.24 per cent, indicating 0.11 per cent lower than the rate recorded in September 2022 (1.36%). “This means that in October 2022, the general price level for the headline inflation rate (month–on–month basis) declined by 0.11 per cent.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending October 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 13 months period was 17.86 per cent, showing a 0.91 per cent increase compared to the 16.96 per cent recorded in October 2021,” NBS explained.

The food inflation rate in October 2022 was 23.72 per cent on a year-on-year basis; which was 5.39 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2021 (18.34%). The rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products n.e.c, potatoes, yams and other tubers, oil and fat. On month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in October was 1.23 per cent, this was a 0.21 per cent decline compared to the rate recorded in September 2022 (1.43%). This decline was attributed to the reduction in prices of some food items like tubers, palm oil, maize, beans, and vegetables. The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending October 2022 was 19.83 per cent, which was 0.92 per cent points decline from the average annual rate of change recorded in October 2021 (20.75%).

