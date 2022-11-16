News

NBS: Inflation jumps to 21.09% in October

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigeria’s headline inflation surged further to 21.09 per cent year-on-year in October 2022, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed yesterday. The rise indicates 5.09 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2021, which was 15.99 per cent. According to NBS, gen-eral price level for the headline inflation rate increased in October 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., October 2021) by 5.09 per cent. However, while headline inflation year-on-year was on the increase, it experienced a decline on monthon- month basis.

Headline inflation rate for October 2022 was 1.24 per cent, indicating 0.11 per cent lower than the rate recorded in September 2022 (1.36%). “This means that in October 2022, the general price level for the headline inflation rate (month–on–month basis) declined by 0.11 per cent.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending October 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 13 months period was 17.86 per cent, showing a 0.91 per cent increase compared to the 16.96 per cent recorded in October 2021,” NBS explained.

The food inflation rate in October 2022 was 23.72 per cent on a year-on-year basis; which was 5.39 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2021 (18.34%). The rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products n.e.c, potatoes, yams and other tubers, oil and fat. On month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in October was 1.23 per cent, this was a 0.21 per cent decline compared to the rate recorded in September 2022 (1.43%). This decline was attributed to the reduction in prices of some food items like tubers, palm oil, maize, beans, and vegetables. The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending October 2022 was 19.83 per cent, which was 0.92 per cent points decline from the average annual rate of change recorded in October 2021 (20.75%).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s economy growing despite local, global challenges, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that the nation’s economy has continued to grow despite local and global challenges. The President made this observation yesterday, while inaugurating the Presidential Committee on National Economic which he chairs. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President identified the COVID-19 pandemic; the war in Ukraine and the […]
News

Google NewsLab partners Lagos NUJ on training

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Google News Lab and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, have launched a new Data Skills for News training programme for its members. The training programme which is aimed at training 600 NUJ members, began on Thursday September 30, where the first set of 150 journalists were trained. With a course titled “Fundamentals […]
News

FG promises successful implementation of ID4D project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has vowed to ensure the successful implementation of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project for a robust and inclusive ID system for national development. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the Secretary to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica