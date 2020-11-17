NBS: Inflation notches higher to 14.23%

Food prices, transport fares are key drivers

For 12 consecutive months, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward trend in October, hitting 14.23 per cent (year-on-year) compared to September’s figure of 13.71 per cent. Increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded headline index.

Disclosing the figure yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) sail it represented 0.52 per cent points higher.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.54 per cent in October 2020, representing 0.06 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in September 2020 (1.48%).

The data showed an increase in composite food index rising by 17.38 per cent in October compared to 16.66 per cent in September basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.96 per cent, up by 0.08 per cent points from 1.88 per cent recorded in September.

The average annual rate of change of the food sub-index for the 12-month period ending October 2020 over the previous 12-month average was 15.42 per cent, representing a 0.29 per cent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in September 2020 (15.13%).

“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending October 2020 over the average of the CPI for the previous period was 12.66 per cent, showing a 0.22 per cent point rise from 12.44 per cent recorded in September 2020. “The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 13.29 per cent in October 2020.

“This is higher than 13.07 per cent reported in September 2020, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in October 2020 is 12.09 per cent compared to 11.86 per cent recorded in September 2020,” said NBS. On all items less farm produce, NBS data revealed an increase by 1.25 per cent in October 2020.

“This was up by 0.31 per cent when compared with 0.94 per cent recorded in September 2020. The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.14 per cent in October 2020, up by 0.56 per cent when compared with 10.58 per cent recorded in September 2020.

“The highest increases were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, hospital and medical services, passenger transport by road, pharmaceutical products, motor cars, vehicle spare parts, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling, paramedical services and shoes and other footwear.

“The average 12-month annual rate of change of the index was 9.96 per cent for the 12-month period ending October 2020, representing 0.19 per cent points higher than 9.77 per cent recorded in September 2020,” the report stated.

NBS said all items inflation year-on-year basis was highest in Zamfara (17.69%), Sokoto (16.99%) and Ebonyi (16.91%), while Lagos (11.96%), Abuja (11.84%) and Cross River (10.50%) recorded the slowest rise.

On month-on-month basis, all items inflation was highest in Sokoto (2.91%), Edo (2.53%) and Akwa Ibom (2.52%), while Oyo (0.69%), Taraba (0.60%) and Jigawa (0.37%) as they recorded the slowest rise. Food inflation on a yearon- year basis was highest in Edo (21.65%), Zamfara (20.88%) and Kogi (20.58%), while Lagos (14.57%), Ogun (14.47%) and Ondo (14.23%) witnessed slow rise.

“On month-on-month basis, however, October 2020 food inflation was highest in Kwara (3.88%), Edo (3.81%) and Sokoto (3.65%), while Oyo (0.57%) and Jigawa (0.54%) and Taraba (0.29%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation,” said NBS.

Reacting to the inflation figure, Prof. Uche Uwaleke said the latest figure wasn’t a shock. He attributed the rise to lingering effect of COVID- 19. He also cited increase in fuel pump price as a factor.

“With the effect of COVID- 19 on the economy still lingering, especially from supply chain disruptions, it is no surprise that headline inflation has continued to rise with the NBS October number coming in at 14.23 per cent up from 13.71per cent the previous month.

“Contributory factors include the continuous border closure, the increase in VAT and implementation of stamp duty as well as the high exchange rate, especially in the parallel market.

“The increase in the pump price of fuel also contributed because, according to the NBS, a major cause of core inflation came from increase in transport cost. It is of concern that food inflation is over 17 per cent and has remained the major driver of inflation even during this harvest season when expectations ordinarily should point to a downward trend,” he said.

