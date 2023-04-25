News

NBS: Kerosene Price Rises By 102.37% to N1,142 In One Year

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has revealed that year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 102.37 per cent from N564.55 in March 2022.

It explained that Nigerians paid an average of N1,142.46 per litre of Kerosene in March 2023, which is a 102.37 per cent rise from the N564.55 per litre they used to pay in March 2022. It further said that ona year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of Kerosene increased by 104.07 per cent from N2,011.70 recorded in March 2022.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for March 2023 released yesterday, the report also said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in March 2023 was N4,105.25, indicating a 4.56 per cent increase from N3,926.23 recorded in February 2023.

NBS also said the average retail price of a litre of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel in- creased from N185.30 in March 2022 to N264.29 in March 2023. This represents a 42.63 per cent increase, according to the Petrol Price Watch for March 2023 released in Abuja yesterday.

It further explained that comparing the average price value with the previous month of February 2023, the average retail price increased by 0.20 per cent from N263.76 to N264.29 in March 2023.

NBS in its ‘Cooking Gas Price Watch’ for March 2023 released on Monday in Abuja stated that the price of gas on a year-on-year basis, had an increase of 22.03 per cent from N3,778.30 recorded in March 2022 to N4,610.48 in March 2023.

The report also stated that the March 2023 price represented a 0.22 percent increase, compared to N4,600.57 recorded in February 2023.

