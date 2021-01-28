News Top Stories

NBS: Nigeria generated N1.53trn from VAT in 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Revenue earned from Value Added Tax (VAT) grossed to N1.53 trillion in 2020 despite wrecks inflicted on various sectors of Nigeria’s economy by COVID-19 pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed.

The latest VAT figure was higher to N1.18 trillion generated by the different sectors at the end of 2019. The increase is not unconnected to hike in VAT from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent by the Federal Government.

NBS’ breakdown showed Non-Import VAT generated the most in the four quarters of 2020 with N763 billion; Non-Import VAT foreign followed with N420.434 billion; Nigerian Customs Service VAT rose to N347.72 billion, while professional service generated N162.31 billion. In the fourth quarter alone, VAT revenue rose by 47.39 per cent to N454.69 billion, according to the latest data from the NBS.

Professional services generated the highest amount of VAT with N42.38 billion generated and closely followed by Other Manufacturing which generated N39.45 billion, and Commercial and Trading which had N21.15 billion. Beverage and bottling industry recorded N19.08 billion, State Ministries and Parastatals generated N16.89 billion while the sum of N13.8 billion came in from oil production.

The NBS disclosed that the mining industry generated the least and closely followed by pioneering, and textile and garment industry with N58.88 million, N185.72 million and N353.75 million respectively.

The NBS further revealed that out of the total amount generated in the reviewed period, N212.52 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally. Non-Import VAT for foreign, which was realised during the period, was N143.35 billion. Also out of the N454.69 billion, N98.81 billion was generated as Nigerian Custom Service – Import VAT. NBS said during the third quarter of last year, N424.7 billion was generated as VAT, with N214.66 billion generated from Non-Import VAT locally, Non- Import VAT foreign generated N115.3 billion, while Nigerian Customs Service VAT was N94.7 billion. In the second quarter of 2020, VAT generated dropped to N327.19 billion due to the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

As a result, the Non- Import VAT locally fell to N163 billion, Non-Import VAT foreign recorded N82.4 billion, while NCS-Import VAT recorded N81.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2020, N324.57 billion was generated as VAT, with Non- Import VAT locally recording N172.67 billion, Non-Import VAT foreign recorded N79.3 billion, while NCS-Import VAT had N72.59 billion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30,249. Also, the death toll from the virus has hit 684, as 15 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported Wednesday […]
News

Nigeria has also taken steps that affected us, Ghanaian minister replies Lai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The government of Ghana has pledged to work with the Federal Government to address the allegations of ill-treatment of Nigerians in its country. In a statement on Sunday, Kojo Nkrumah, Ghanaian Minister of Information, said the issues between both countries can be resolved through diplomacy. He was reacting to a statement Lai Mohammed, Minister of […]
News

NDDC: IMC unknown to law –Afenifere

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin has condemned the allegations and counter allegations coming from the former Managing Director, Interim Management Committee (IMC) Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Joy Nunieh and the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio, even as it said that the IMC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica