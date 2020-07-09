NBS: Nigeria populated by young people

Lagos, Jigawa have highest, least English literacy

Nigeria is populated by large base of young population of more than 54 per cent of all males and more than 51 per cent of all females (are all younger than 20 years of age). That is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday in latest Nigeria Living Standard Survey (NLSS) report.

The share of males and females in total population is roughly equal: 49.2 and 50.8 per cent respectively. This pattern, NBS maintained, is similar across rural- urban areas and across the states, except for Enugu State, where ratio of males over females is only 0.82. The NBS’ survey covers wide range of living stan-dards from education to mode of cooking, employments put average household size in Nigeria at 5.06 persons per family. In rural areas, the size is higher – 5.42 individuals versus 4.50 in urban areas.

The highest household size is in Jigawa State- 8.15 persons and the lowest is in Ekiti State where on average the household is composed of 3.50 family members. Total dependency ratio in Nigeria on average is 0.97 with highest dependency ratio said to be in Jigawa State at 1.40 and the lowest is in Lagos with 0.63 of dependents per 1 working age person. “On average, 18.8 per cent of households in Nigeria are headed by female household member. That share is generally higher in urban areas- 21.4 versus 17.1 per cent in rural areas.

The lowest share of female headed households is in Niger State with only 1.9 per cent and highest is in Ebonyi with 36.0 per cent”. “The share of females, among those older than 12 years of age, in monogamous marriage is 41.9 per cent versus 36.7 per cent for males. The share of males and females in polygamous marriage is roughly equal at around 9.9-9.6 per cent respectively. The polygamous marriage is more widespread in Jigawa State where 15.1 per cent of males and 32.8 per cent of females report being in polygamous marriage. The lowest rate of polygamous marriages is in Akwa- Ibom, with less than a per cent of males and females entering polygamous marriages”, NBS affirmed in report highlight. In analyzing literacy in relation to living, it noted that self-reported literacy rates in reading and writing in English is generally higher among males with 58.5 per cent as against 49.0 per cent for females.

The English literacy is highest in Lagos and lowest in Jigawa State. “Among those who are in the age category of 15- 24 years the prevalence of English literacy is the higher, reaching 78.3 per cent for males than for females – 72.3 per cent. The gender gap in English literacy is negligible among group of 10-14 years but the gap widens with the age: by the age of 65 and above the gap between men and women reaches 28.9 percentage points. On average, men have higher years of education, 6.6 years as compared to women, 5.6 years.

This pattern is similar across urban and rural areas. “Population in Lagos and Rivers states have highest average years of education, while Zamfara has the lowest. Net attendance rate among children of primary school age in Nigeria is 65.8 per cent.

The highest rate of net attendance is in FCT Abuja, while the lowest in Yobe State. Net attendance declines with level of schooling: the attendance at the Junior-Secondary school is 38.2 per cent and at the Senior-Secondary level is 33.8 per cent. Similar to net attendance the pattern is for the gross enrollment: rates decline with level of schooling: at the Primary level, the enrollment rate is 87.1 per cent; at the Junior Secondary level – 67.6 and at Senior-Secondary Level – 63.0 per cent. Promale gender gap in enrollment rates stays relatively constant at 3-4 percentage points across all three levels of schooling,” it said.

Like this: Like Loading...