NBS: Nigerians made higher energy purchases in December

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said Nigerians made higher energy purchases in December, 2022.

This was contained in its Consumer Price Index and Inflation report for December 2022 released on Monday. Data released by NBS revealed that core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 18.49 per cent in December 2022.

This is 24.8 basis points higher when compared to the 18.24 per cent recorded in November 2022. The rate is also up by 4.62 per cent when compared to the 13.87 per cent recorded in December 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 1.33 per cent in December 2022, which is a 0.34 per cent decline from the 1.67 per cent recorded in November 2022, down by 0.34 per cent.

NBS stated that the highest increases were recorded in the prices of gas, liquid fuels, passenger transport by air, vehicle spare parts, fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment, and solid fuels.

It noted that during the period under review, Nigerians especially those in the South East and South South regions underwent a fuel scarcity crisis, which affected transportation costs for those who were travelling interstate.

