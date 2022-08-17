Business

NBS: Nigeria’s crude production down 66.13m barrels in Q1’22

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the first quarter of 2022. It stated that this was lower than the daily average production of 1.72mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.23mbpd and lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 production volume of 1.50mbpd by 0.01mbpd. This was contained in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the NBS report, July 2022.

By losing .23mbpd multiplied by 90 days of first quarter 2022, it means Nigeria lost 66.13mbpd when compared with the corresponding period of 2021. The NBS CPI report said: “The first quarter of 2022 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.72mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.23mbpd and lower than the fourth quarter 2021 production volume of 1.50mbpd by 0.01mbpd.” According to the report, the average price of premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol in July 2022; was ₦175.89 per litre; automotive gasoline oil (AGO), N733.78; kerosene, N761.68 and liquefied petroleum gas 5kg (LPG), N4,128.38. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had warned marketers against selling petrol above government-regulated pump price of N165 per litre.

But the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, said the pump price of petrol was sold above N165 per litre because of market cost fundamentals. He explained that it is because of the price they buy from depot owners, as, according to him, they buy above government regulated price.

He said they incur delivery/ loading costs, logistics and other operational costs. He also explained that gas and kerosene had been deregulated, adding that the war between Russia and Ukraine caused an energy crisis and further increased the international price of crude oil, which also increased the cost of importing the finished products of kerosene and the cost of gas as it is sold at the international price. He further explained that forex was sourced for the importation of kerosene and their purchases of other products. Osatuyi said: “Both diesel and kerosene have been deregulated. Government has hands off there. If you want to import, you get a permit from government. That is the only area they are involved.

You also source your forex from the black market because CBN does not give forex for such a thing and it goes along with the crude price. If crude price becomes N400, then kerosene can become N400 per litre. “Government can boost production to increase forex earnings. When you do not produce, you can not get forex.” OPEC, in its in Oil Market Report for July 2022, had said Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1.238 million bpd (bpd) in June, which is a decline from the nation’s OPEC allocation of 1.766 million bpd; Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in May was 1.753 million bpd; June, 1.772 million bpd; July, 1.799 million bpd and August, 1.826 million bpd. But Nigeria’s underperformance is as high as about 700,000 bpd in some months. The 1.024 million bpd production (through primary communication) in May was about 195,000 bpd less production when compared with April’s total of 1.219 million bpd, according to OPEC. According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published in June 2022, from direct communication, Nigeria’s oil supply to the international market fell by 195mbpd. It was 1,024mbpd in May; 1,219mbpd in April and 1,238mbpd in March.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Benue govt adopts ZUGACOIN

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Benue State government has adopted Zugacoin as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon.Titus Ubah, alongside, Hon. Bem Mngutyo, Minority Leader Benue State House of Assembly, officially became registered members of Zugacoin. This feat was achieved during their courtesy visit to the founder of Zugacoin, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga who […]
Business

JLR develops contactless touchscreen technology to help fight bacteria, viruses

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

New contactless touchscreen technology developed by Jaguar Land Rover and the University of Cambridge will help keep drivers’ eyes on the road and reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses in a post COVID-19 world.   The patented technology, known as ‛predictive touch’, uses artificial intelligence and sensors to predict a user’s intended target on […]
Business

Intels donates garments to breast cancer foundation

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Intels Nigeria Limited has donated 1,000 garments to Engraced Life Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, dedicated to support girls and women in their fight against breast cancer. The garments were presented by the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Pasquale Fiore, to the founder of the foundation, Ethel Olomu. Olomu, who is a Stage 4 breast […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica