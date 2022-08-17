NBS: Nigeria’s crude production down 66.13m barrels in Q1’22

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the first quarter of 2022. It stated that this was lower than the daily average production of 1.72mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.23mbpd and lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 production volume of 1.50mbpd by 0.01mbpd. This was contained in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the NBS report, July 2022.

By losing .23mbpd multiplied by 90 days of first quarter 2022, it means Nigeria lost 66.13mbpd when compared with the corresponding period of 2021. The NBS CPI report said: “The first quarter of 2022 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.72mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.23mbpd and lower than the fourth quarter 2021 production volume of 1.50mbpd by 0.01mbpd.” According to the report, the average price of premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol in July 2022; was ₦175.89 per litre; automotive gasoline oil (AGO), N733.78; kerosene, N761.68 and liquefied petroleum gas 5kg (LPG), N4,128.38. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had warned marketers against selling petrol above government-regulated pump price of N165 per litre.

But the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, said the pump price of petrol was sold above N165 per litre because of market cost fundamentals. He explained that it is because of the price they buy from depot owners, as, according to him, they buy above government regulated price.

He said they incur delivery/ loading costs, logistics and other operational costs. He also explained that gas and kerosene had been deregulated, adding that the war between Russia and Ukraine caused an energy crisis and further increased the international price of crude oil, which also increased the cost of importing the finished products of kerosene and the cost of gas as it is sold at the international price. He further explained that forex was sourced for the importation of kerosene and their purchases of other products. Osatuyi said: “Both diesel and kerosene have been deregulated. Government has hands off there. If you want to import, you get a permit from government. That is the only area they are involved.

You also source your forex from the black market because CBN does not give forex for such a thing and it goes along with the crude price. If crude price becomes N400, then kerosene can become N400 per litre. “Government can boost production to increase forex earnings. When you do not produce, you can not get forex.” OPEC, in its in Oil Market Report for July 2022, had said Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1.238 million bpd (bpd) in June, which is a decline from the nation’s OPEC allocation of 1.766 million bpd; Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in May was 1.753 million bpd; June, 1.772 million bpd; July, 1.799 million bpd and August, 1.826 million bpd. But Nigeria’s underperformance is as high as about 700,000 bpd in some months. The 1.024 million bpd production (through primary communication) in May was about 195,000 bpd less production when compared with April’s total of 1.219 million bpd, according to OPEC. According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published in June 2022, from direct communication, Nigeria’s oil supply to the international market fell by 195mbpd. It was 1,024mbpd in May; 1,219mbpd in April and 1,238mbpd in March.

