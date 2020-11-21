Top Stories

NBS: Nigeria’s economy hits worse recession, GPD contracts -3.62% Q3

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

As anticipated as one of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, Nigeria officially slid into its worst economic recession in over three decades with her Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracting by  -3.62 %  (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2020.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) posted the figure on Saturday in its official website.
With latest GDP figure contraction, Nigeria economy has posted consecutively two contractions.
More details later…

