NBS: Nigeria’s inflation hits 26-month high

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 percent (year-on-year) in June 2020, reflecting a 26-month high, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its inflation data for June. The latest rise is 0.16 percent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (12.40) per cent. Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index. On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.21 per cent in June 2020. This is 0.04 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (1.17 per cent).

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending June 2020, over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.90 percent, representing a 0.11 percent point increase from 11.79 percent recorded in May 2020. NBS’ CPI measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed by people for dayto- day living.

The construction of the CPI combines economic theory, sampling and other statistical techniques using data from other surveys to produce a weighted measure of average price changes in the Nigerian economy. The composite food index rose by 15.18 percent in June 2020 compared to 15.04 percent in May 2020. “This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, oils and fats, meat, fish and vegetables. The average annual rate of change of the food sub-index for the twelve-month period ending June 2020 over the previous twelve-month average was 14.46 per cent, representing a 0.13 percent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in May 2020 (14.33 per cent)” The highest increases were recorded in prices of medical services, hospital services, passenger transport by road, Pharmaceutical products, Motor cars, Paramedical services, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Bicycles, Motor cycles, Vehicle spare parts and Other services in respect of personal transport equipment.

The “All items less farm produce” or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 10.13 per cent in June 2020, up by 0.01per cent when compared with 10.12 per cent recorded in May 2020. All items inflation in June varies from state to state.

