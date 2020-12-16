NBS: Nigeria’s inflation rises to 14.89%

The consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation settled at 14.89 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2020, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced yesterday.

The increase is 0.66 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23 per cent). Increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the index, with food like bread, cereals, potatoes, yam and others such as tubers, meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, oils and fats adding monies.

“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.60 per cent in November 2020. This is 0.06 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (1.54 per cent).

“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending November 2020 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 12.92 per cent, representing a 0.26 percentage point increase over 12.66 per cent recorded in October 2020.

“The urban inflation rate increased by 15.47 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2020 from 14.81 per cent recorded in October 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 14.33 per cent in November 2020 from 13.68 per cent in October 2020.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.65 per cent in November 2020, up by 0.05, from 1.60 per cent recorded in October 2020, while the rural index also rose by 1.56 per cent in November 2020, up by 0.08 from 1.48 per cent recorded in October 2020.

“The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 13.65 per cent in November 2020. This is higher than 13.29 per cent reported in October 2020, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in November 2020 is 12.35 per cent compared to 12.09 per cent recorded in October 2020,” NBS said in November inflation report.

The food items component rose sharply by 18.30 per cent in November 2020 compared to 17.38 per cent in October 2020. This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fish, fruits, vegetables and oils and fats.

On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 2.04 per cent in November 2020, up by 0.08 per cent points from 1.96 per cent recorded in October 2020. In a similar vein, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.05 per cent in November, down by 0.09 per cent when compared with 11.14 per cent recorded in October 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 0.71 per cent in November 2020, representing a sharp 0.54 percentage point decrease when compared with 1.25 per cent recorded in October 2020.

The highest increases were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, medical services, hospital services, repair of furniture, passenger transport by road, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, vehicle spare parts, hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, pharmaceutical products, paramedical services and motor cars.

NBS said inflation rate differs from state to state. All Items Inflation in November, on year-on-year basis was highest in Bauchi (19.67%), Kogi (19.81%) and Zamfara (17.30%), while Abia (13.26%), Delta (13.20%) and Kwara (12.24%) recorded the slowest rise in headline year-onyear inflation. On month-on-month basis, however, all items inflation was highest in Kogi (3.08%), Bauchi (2.33%) and Oyo (2.25%), while Rivers (0.88%), Akwa Ibom (0.77%) and Nasarawa (0.44%) recorded the slowest rise in headline month-on-month inflation. Food inflation on a yearon- year basis was highest in Kogi (24%), Sokoto and Zamfara (20.60%) and Ebonyi (20.20%), while Abia (16.20%), Bauchi (15.60%) and Gombe and Nasarawa (15%) recorded the slowest rise.

On month-on-month basis, however, November 2020 food inflation was highest in Kogi (3.37%), Osun (3.08%) and Cross River (2.93%), while Akwa Ibom (0.60%), Edo (0.43%) with Nasarawa recording price deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the general price level of food or a negative food inflation rate). In a related amendment, NBS has hinted of plans to undertake the National Agricultural Sample Census next year.

The Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Dr. Yemi Kale, who made this disclosure in his keynote address at the meeting of the National Consultative Committee on Statistics (NCCS) in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, said the Bureau would continue to intensify its efforts to ensure that national development is based on statistics-driven policies and frameworks.

Like this: Like Loading...