NBS: Nigeria’s total trade hit N11.7trn in Q4’22

Nigeria’s total trade hit N11.722 trillion in the fourth quarterof 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed in its latest foreign trade statistics released yesterday. According to NBS, while the country exported N6.359 trillion goods, it imported N5.36 trillion goods in the period under review. On an annual basis, total tradewasN52.3trillionwhile total imports amounted to N25. 5 trillion and total exports were recorded at N26.7 trillion.

“Total exports increased in the fourth quarter by 7.17 per cent and 10.28 per cent when compared to the amountrecordedinthethird quarter of 2022 (N5,934.15 billion) and the corresponding quarter in 2021 (N5,766.62 billion) respectively. “Conversely, totalimports declined by 15.46 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the value recorded in the third quarter of 2022 (N6,343.53 billion) and fellby9.73percentwhencomparedtothevaluerecordedin thecorresponding quarterof 2021 (N5,940.58 billion).

“Re-export’s value in the quarter under review stood at N199.59 billion representing 3.14% of total exports,” NBS explained. The top five re-export destinations were Namibia. Equatorial Guinea, Cameroun, Ghana, and Togo while themostre-exportedcommodity was ‘floating or submersible drilling or production platformswithN142.02billion, this was followed by ‘Cruise ships and similar vessels for the transport of persons or goods 500 tonnes’ valued at N14.78 billion and ‘Refrigerated vessels, other than those of subheading 8901.20, of a capacity 500 tonnes’ amounting to N13.16 billion. Meanwhile, the bureau also revealed that crude oil exports accounted for 77.24 per cent during the quarter under review. It revealed that exports trade during the period was dominated by crude oil valued at N4.911.92 billion, adding that non-crude oil export value was N1.447.69 billion or 22.76 per cent of total exports. According to it, non-oil products contributed N732.24 billion representing 11.51 per cent of total exports.

“Nigeria exported mainly mineral products which amounted to N5.667.22 billion, amounting to 89.11 per cent of the total export value. “The next highest export category for the period highlighted was vehicles, aircraft and vessel parts, which were valued at N199.29 billion, amounting to 3.13 per cent of thevalueof total exports. Also, chemical and allied industry products’ exports for the period highlighted were worth N169.27 billion, making up 2.66 per cent of the value of total exports,” it said. It stated that the top products that were exported during the fourth quarter of 2022 were petroleum oils, adding that oil obtained from bituminous minerals and crude worth N4.911.92 billion, making up 77.24 per cent of exports. It also said that Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports during the period under review were worth N704.88 billion. It also revealed that Urea exports totalled N160.56 billion, representing 2.52 per cent of exports, while drilling or production platforms exports accounted for N140.02 billion, which is 2.23 per cent of exports. The report further said solid minerals export stood at N21.03 billion, which is a decrease of 6.41 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q3/2022 at N22.47 billion.

