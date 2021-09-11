Arts & Entertainments

NBS: Nollywood produced 1,051 movies in Q1 of 2021

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

The Nigerian movie industry better known as Nollywood produced a total of 1,051 films in the first half of 2021; 18 higher than the 1,033 recorded within the same period last year. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) broke the news in its latest report published via its website. According the report titled; ‘Nollywood Movies Production Data – Q2 2021,’ the industry produced 416 movies in Q1 of the year and 635 in Q2 respectively. It said the figure indicates, “a growth of 53.93 per cent quarter on quarter,” for the period examined.

The report also said the figure represents a drop of 1.74% when compared to the amount of films that was produced within the same period last year, the industry produced 407 movies in Q1 and 626 in Q2 respectively. Further breakdown of the report showed that the 635 movies produced within Q2 of 2021 indicated a growth of 1.44 % for year from the Q2 of last year. “The number of movies produced in Q2 2021 hits 635 compared to 416 in Q1 2021. This indicates a growth of +53.93% quarter on quarter,” it read in part.

“Similarly, the number of movies produced in Q2 2020 stood at 626, indicating a growth of 1.44 % year on year.” The report also disclosed that Lagos had the highest number of movies produced; 234 in Q2 of 2021 while Abuja snagged the second spot with 196.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

MTV dedicates VMA show to ‘true hero’, Chadwick Boseman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Youth channel MTV dedicated its Video Music Awards show on Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, calling the “Black Panther” star, whose death last week at age 43 shocked fans around the world, a “true hero.” Opening the annual ceremony dedicated to the best in pop music, host Keke Palmer called Boseman “an actor whose talent […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke, Ekubo, Nwosu become Nevada Bridge TV ambassadors

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Nevada Bridge TV has announced its ambassadors – Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo and Ego Nwosu; as well as talent management of Gideon Okeke and Ego Nwosu. The announcement was made at an event which held recently in Lagos. Nevada Bridge TV is a division of Nevada Bridge Productions, also a leading movie streaming app in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Dokubo celebrates best graduating law student from Bayelsa

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Popular Nollywood film star, Hilda Dokubo, recently took to her verified Instagram page to celebrate top law graduate, Ebizi Blessing Eradiri. The young lady who hails from Bayelsa state was celebrated by the actress with glowing words. Dokubo described Blessing as a perfect combination of boldness, beauty and brains as she shared a photo of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica