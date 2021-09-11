NBS: Nollywood produced 1,051 movies in Q1 of 2021

The Nigerian movie industry better known as Nollywood produced a total of 1,051 films in the first half of 2021; 18 higher than the 1,033 recorded within the same period last year. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) broke the news in its latest report published via its website. According the report titled; ‘Nollywood Movies Production Data – Q2 2021,’ the industry produced 416 movies in Q1 of the year and 635 in Q2 respectively. It said the figure indicates, “a growth of 53.93 per cent quarter on quarter,” for the period examined.

The report also said the figure represents a drop of 1.74% when compared to the amount of films that was produced within the same period last year, the industry produced 407 movies in Q1 and 626 in Q2 respectively. Further breakdown of the report showed that the 635 movies produced within Q2 of 2021 indicated a growth of 1.44 % for year from the Q2 of last year. “The number of movies produced in Q2 2021 hits 635 compared to 416 in Q1 2021. This indicates a growth of +53.93% quarter on quarter,” it read in part.

“Similarly, the number of movies produced in Q2 2020 stood at 626, indicating a growth of 1.44 % year on year.” The report also disclosed that Lagos had the highest number of movies produced; 234 in Q2 of 2021 while Abuja snagged the second spot with 196.

Like this: Like Loading...