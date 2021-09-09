News

NBS: Nollywood produces 635 movies in Q2, 2021

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday announced that the number of movies produced by Nollywood in the second quarter of 2021 jumped to 635 from 416 in the first quarter. NBS published the figure in its “Nollywood Movies Production Data for Quarter Two, 2021” on its website. According to the publication, the figure indicates a growth of 53.93 per cent Quarter on Quarter and a 1.44 per cent Year on Year growth over the 626 movies produced in the second quarter of 2020. In its analysis by location, it said that Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced with 234 closely followed by Abuja with 196 movies and Onitsha with 174 movies.

However, Jos had nine, Kano six, while Benin and Port-Harcourt recorded the least with seven movies each. The bureau said in arriving at the figures, data was provided by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), verified and validated by NBS.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IWA to Ohanaeze, IPOB: Speak with one voice for united Igbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the apex diaspora Igbo organization has expressed deep worry over what it described as emerging rift between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra I(POB), saying that unless both groups work together, the actualization of a better Igbo may be derailed. In a statement jointly signed by IWA Chairman, Vice […]
News

How Marshall Mosher digitally recreated the world’s most daunting environments for corporate teams to embrace adaptability

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Virtual reality is on the rise, with more people experiencing things in this digital way every day. One of the most unique utilizations of this technology brings people together through powerful adventure experiences and allows them to interact in the virtual environment. Marshall Mosher’s company, Vestigo, is working to hone this technology and make it […]
News

FG goes after contractors fleeing with constituency projects money

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government has commenced manhunt for all contractors who had collected money for constituency projects across the country and disappeared without executing the contracts. Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said that apart from paucity of funds, implementation and execution of Constituency projects were challenged by unscrupulous individuals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica