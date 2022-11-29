NBS: Oil sector contributed 5.66% to Nigeria’s GDP in Q3’22

The oil sector contributed 5.66 per cent to Nigeria’s total real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q3’22, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in the Nigerian GDP report for Q3’22, released on Thursday.

This shows a reduction as the oil sector contributed 7.49 per cent in the corresponding period of 2021 and 6.33 per cent in the preceding quarter. According to the report, the real growth of the oil industry was –22.67 per cent yearon- year in Q3’22 indicating a decrease of 11.94 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

It added that growth also decreased by 10.91 per cent points when compared to Q2’22 which was –11.77 per cent. However, it explained that quarter-onquarter, the oil industry recorded a growth rate of -1.80 per cent in Q3’22. The GDP report stated that Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.20 million barrels per day (mbpd) in Q3’22.

This is lower than the daily average production of 1.57 mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.37 mbpd and lower than the Q2’22 production volume of 1.43 mbpd by 0.24 mbpd. Nigeria was producing up to 1.5 million barrels per day of crude oil during the third quarter of 2021. The GDP report revealed that the energy sector recorded a year-on-year growth of -3.07 per cent in Q3/’22.

According to the report, the contribution of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply to nominal GDP in Q3’22 was 0.72 per cent, lower than the contribution made in the corresponding quarter of 2021 at 0.86 per cent and lower than its contribution of 1.39 per cent in Q2’22. It explained that in real terms, the subsector grew by -3.56 per cent in Q3’22, a decline from the growth rate of 14.36 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2021.

When compared to the immediate past quarter, there was an increase of 7.92 per cent points from -11.48 per cent recorded. The Q3 GDP report also stated that Nigeria’s mining sector declined in economic productivity, causing a -21.31 per cent growth decline as of Q3’22.

It explained that the contribution of the mining and quarrying sector to the GDP dropped to 5.90 per cent in Q3’22. The figure is lower by 10.75 per cent points and 10.21 per cent points, respectively, compared to the figures for Q3’21 and Q2’22.

It said: “Quarter-on-quarter, the growth rate recorded was – 0.63 per cent during the quarter. The contribution of Mining and Quarrying to Real GDP in the quarter under review stood at 5.90 per cent, lower than the rate of 7.66 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and lower than the 6.51 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

