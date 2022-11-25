News

NBS Poverty Report: APC has failed Nigerians – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi said the 2022 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report shows how badly Nigeria is doing in terms of investing in the wellbeing of the people. Obi in several tweets, noted that although most of those affected are in the North, multidimensional poverty is widespread across the country.

He stated that going by the outcome of the report, the rural part of Nigeria is trapped in abject poverty. He said: “We are leaving our children miserable and uneducated. 27 percent of school-age children are out of school and poor, 29 per cent of all school-aged children are not attending school, and 94 per cent of out of school children are very poor.” The LP candidate queried the future of the Nigeria nation without educated and happy children, adding: “What violent, nasty, and poor future are we building with such terrible lack of investment in our children?”

 

Our Reporters

