News

NBS Poverty Report: APC has failed Nigerians – Obi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi has said the 2022 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report shows how badly Nigeria is doing in terms of investing in the wellbeing of the people.

Obi in several tweets, noted that although most of those affected are in the North, multidimensional poverty is widespread across the country.

He stated that going by the outcome of the report, the rural part of Nigeria is trapped in abject poverty.

According to him: “We are leaving our children miserable and uneducated. 27 per cent of school-age children are out of school and poor, 29 per cent of all school-aged children are not attending school, and 94 per cent of out of school children are very poor.”

The LP candidate queried the future of the Nigeria nation without educated and happy children, adding: “What violent, nasty, and poor future are we building with such terrible lack of investment in our children?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

INEC worried over zero PVC collection in four Bauchi LGAs

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its dismay over zero collection of the new permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in four local government area councils of Bauchi State. As a result, INEC has made a passionate appeal, calling on members of the public who have duly registered for the new permanent voter’s card to go […]
News Top Stories

Buhari appreciates CBN Gov, Emefiele, at 60

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, as he turns 60. In a release by his spokesman, the President appreciated the economist/banker for his patriotic service to the country at a time of stiff economic challenges, praying that his efforts would yield positive dividends […]
News Top Stories

Plot by 2 govs, I ex-gov to destabilise North uncovered

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Monarch, opposition politicians fingered High-level plots to cause destabilisation in the Northern part of the country have been uncovered by military and security agencies. Investigation by Saturday Telegraph revealed that two serving North West and North East Governors are allegedly championing the said agenda to set the troubled region on fire, thereby making it ungovernable. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica