NBS: Price of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 89% in one year

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the price of 12.5kg liquefied petroleum gas, better known as cooking gas, has increased by 89.10 per cent year-on-year.

By implication, Nigerians paid an average price of N8,164.37 for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in April 2022 compared to N4,317.55 in April 2021.

The NBS said this in its latest report on liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) price watch for April 2022.

According to the report, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg of cooking gas increased to N8,164.37 in April 2022 from N7,617.71 in March 2022, representing a 7.18 per cent month-on-month increase.

“Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 89.10 per cent from N4317.55 in April 2021,” the report says

“The state comparisons showed that the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was recorded in Oyo with N8930.88, followed by Bayelsa with N8916.67 and Ogun, with N8766.67.

“Conversely, the lowest average price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was recorded in Yobe with N6,619.18, followed by Borno and Ebonyi with N6,800.00 and N7,710.55 respectively.”

Across the geopolitical zones, the report showed that the average price was highest in the South-West with N8,573.28 followed by the South-South and South-East with N8,252.90 and N8,240.32, respectively.

The North-East Zone recorded the lowest price with N7,559.43.

The surge in the retail price of diesel due to the hike in global oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The country has also experienced a spike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas, better known as cooking gas, which has persisted for months.

In April, the house of representatives resolved to investigate the “outrageous rise” in the price of diesel and cooking gas.

 

