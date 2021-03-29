News

NBS: Public debt hits N32.92tr in December

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday said states and federal debt stock stood at N32.92 trillion as at December 2020.
Its data titled “Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt (Q4 2020)” on its website said while N12.71 trillion was external, representing 38.60 per cent of the total debt stock, N20.21 trillion, representing 61.40 per cent was domestic.
NBS said: “Nigerian States and Federal Debt Stock data as of 31st December 2020 reflected that the country’s total public debt portfolio stood at N32.92trillion.
“Nigeria’s total public debt showed that N12.71trillion or 38.60 per cent of the debt was external while N20.21trillion or 61.40 per cent of the debt was domestic”.
The data explained that further disaggregation of foreign debt showed that $17.93billion of the debt was multilateral; $4.06billion was bilateral from the AFD, EximBank of China, JICA, India, and KFW while $11.17billion was commercial which are Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds and $186.70 as Promissory notes.
According to NBS, the total States and FCT domestic debt was put at N4.19trillion with Lagos state accounting for 12.15 per cent of the debt stock while Jigawa State has the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.74 per cent.

