NBS puts number of poor Nigerians at I33m

National Bureau of Statistics’ Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) survey has shown that 63 per cent of person living within Nigeria (about 133 million people) are multidimensionally poor. Launched yesterday in Abuja, MPI is 0.257, indicating that poor people in Nigeria experience just over one-quarter of all possible deprivations. According to the report, 65% of the poor (86 million people) live in the North, while 35% (nearly 47 million) live in the South. Poverty levels across states vary significantly, with the incidence of multidimensional poverty ranging from a low of 27% in Ondo to a high of 91% in Sokoto.

The report said over half of the population of Nigeria is multidimensionally poor and cooks with dung, wood, or charcoal, rather than clean energy. High deprivations also appeared nationally in sanitation, time to healthcare, food insecurity, and housing. The MPI report was collaboratively conducted by the NBS, the National Social Safety- Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The survey, which sampled over 56,000 households across the 36 states and the FCT, conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, states that 65 per cent of the poor, 86 million people, live in the North, while 35 per cent, nearly 47 million live in the South. It identified Sokoto State as having the most poverty levels across States with 91 per cent while Ondo has the lowest with 27 per cent. Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said the index was adopted because it provides ways poverty could be identified and tackled with policies. Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

