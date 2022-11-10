News

NBS: Rate of road crashes slowed to 1.88% in Q2,22

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigerian roads recorded slight decrease in road crashes in the second quarter 2022 with a total of 3,282 road traffic crashes compared to 3,345 crashes recorded in first quarter 2022. This figure translates to a decrease of 1.88 per cent from 3,345 per cent in Q1’22.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed the figures yesterday in road data second quarter 2022 report. On a year-on-year basis, traffic crashes grew by 3.05 per cent from the same period of the previous year. Disaggregated crashes by categories in Q2’22 revealed that serious cases recorded the highest with 2,105, compared to fatal and minor cases with 823 and 354 respectively.

The quarter-on-quarter analysis also showed that serious cases of crashes increased by 0.24 per cent in Q2’22 relative to Q1’22, which recorded 2,100. Fatal cases declined by 5.51 per cent in Q2’22 relative to 871 in Q1’22, while minor cases fell by 5.35 per cent from 374 in Q1’22. In terms of sex distribution of persons killed by crashes, a total of 1,225 males were killed in Q2’22, representing 79.65 per cent

 

Our Reporters

