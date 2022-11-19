NBS report: Bad governance responsible for high rate of poverty in Nigeria –Utomi, Ubani

…inflationary pressure, insecurity, increase poverty level, say NACCIMA, LCCI, MAN

The Nigerian government has been blamed for the prevalent high level of poverty in the country. This is coming against the backdrop of a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that out of the over 200 million Nigerians, 133 million are multidimensionally poor.

The report is contained in the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (NMPI) launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday. According to the document, over half of the population is deprived of cooking fuel and high deprivations are also apparent in sanitation, time to healthcare, food insecurity and housing.

The report had also indicated that poverty levels across states vary significantly with the incidence of multidimensional poverty ranging from a low 27 per cent in Ondo to a high 91 per cent in Sokoto. Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, a Professor of Political Economy and Management expert, Pat Utomi, and a Human Rights lawyer, Mr. Monday Ubani, said that the results are indications that the nation has not been lucky with her leaders over the years.

Similarly, the Organised Private Sector (OPS), comprising National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), equally said the ongoing multiple economic headwinds in the country’s economy are biting the Nigerian populace and businesses hard. Utomi, who said that the results were not shocking to him, stated that he had always known that too many Nigerians live below the poverty line.

He said: “I have known for more than two decades that there are certain states that if you detach them from the country they would be by far the most miserable place to live on earth. “The problem is that our elite-focused, urban- dominated media reportage fails to capture the Nigerian reality. “This is why the Nigerian politicians get away with murder. Politicians are disconnected from the truth of the Nigerian condition.

“If what NBS has published is our reality, how come they continue to buy SUVs for Assistant Directors in Abuja and convoys for governors of the people in the same state that gulp more money than what is required for these people to live like human beings? He pointed out that this was why he had been fighting for a generation of politicians that think of the people, saying that no one could lead a people that he doesn’t love. Utomi stressed that most Nigerian leaders don’t think of the poor people, but that they think of power as an opportunity to take the commonwealth and make themselves more comfortable while the rest of the people are miserable. “An election like the one we are about to have is an opportunity to throw out these ‘rascals’ and get people whose business it is to feel the people and work in their interest. “Everybody has a role to play but the government dominates this environment and makes the private sector role difficult to play and increases poverty. “In 1985, there was a conference in Kenya on a tripartite approach to development in which the government, private sector and special enterprise sector are collaborating as equal partners in development.

“Politics is now about capturing the states used for the interest of a few warlords whether they call themselves politicians or whatever, but they use the state for their self aggrandisement and the rest of the society continues to live in penury,” he added. On his part, Ubani said that the general poverty level in Nigeria is unprecedented and that it has grown from bad to worse, “especially this dispensation, where there is no money anywhere.” Some of the state governments, he said, owe salaries, adding that when there is no money, people cannot buy anything. “Inflation is so high that when you buy something today for N20, 000, if you go back there tomorrow, they will tell you it is N30, 000. So prices keep on fluctuating as a result of inflation. “That statistics is correct, but what baffles me is that the northern leaders, who have been in power for several years now go into power to accumulate wealth for themselves and their family members.

“Go to that same Sokoto and look at the political class there, you cannot talk about poverty among them. “Look at the percentage of poverty there. We don’t have that leadership that can activate actions to increase prosperity. “I remember when Senator Godswill Akpabio was the governor of Akwa Ibom State, he created a lot of economic activities such that most of my friends from the state had to relocate to the state and they didn’t come back. “The economic activities improved prosperity and the people didn’t need to come back to Lagos,” he said. The activist stated that the only way to reduce urban migration is for the governors to initiate activities that would make the economy improve. He emphasised that if there is constant electricity in someone’s village, he wouldn’t need to go to town to transact business under POS, while those things are in his environment. “It is the government that should drive it and the industrialists should also come in. “Any place where there is a high level of poverty, there would be insecurity because people take to crime because they have nothing in their pockets and they have to feed. “Self-preservation is the first law in heaven. You want to preserve yourself by taking to crime, even killing in the process. “We are thinking of a change in governance so that we will get the people that can do it there,” he stated.

…2023 general elections, Naira redesigning to worsen GDP further

The private sector group also stated that the latest NBS report on the country’s poverty level was an indication that inflationary pressure, insecurity volatility and unbearable cost of production are bound to subdue the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth potential and projects for this year.

They alluded that more Nigerians are still going to be dragged into the poverty level index in Q1, 2023, as an aftermath of the 2023 general elections and CBN Naira redesigning policy completion. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told our reporter that many businesses are suffering mortalities amid the ongoing stagflation in the economy and this is leading to job losses and constraints in the unbearable cost of production in the country.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “At record levels and persistent power supply, businesses are running on unsustainable costs and producing at uncompetitive prices. “This can lead to job losses if the output is constrained due to the unbearable cost of production.

“If not quickly tackled, these challenges will likely subdue the GDP growth potential and projections for 2022.” Also, President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said that it was a pity, painful and terrified situation looking at the NBS report on the numbers of Nigerians in poverty level bracket in the country. Olawale-Cole lamented that 133 million Nigerians classified as poor has shown a failing economy begging to be resuscitated at a crucial time insecurity, current escalating inflationary pressures and worsening poverty are yet to be abated. According to him, “We expect them (government) to look specifically at inflation, CBN rising interest rates, the impacts of COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine that are not only worsening supply chain disruption, but also, putting pressure on the economy and businesses across the country.

“The Russia-Ukraine war has unexpectedly lingered since February, fueling deeper fears about worsening food scarcity, more people falling into poverty, and supply chain disruptions has been continuing for the rest of the year for obvious reasons. “The renewed hostilities paint a gloomier outlook for the global economy, especially Nigeria; the most sustainable solution is for the government to boost local production of hitherto imported staples to levels that meet the people’s needs.” NACCIMA National President, Ide John Udeagbala, similarly said that the country’s policies and regulations must foster business competitiveness at national, sub regional, continental and global levels to get the Nigerian populace out of the abject poverty level currently.

He noted: “This requires governments at all levels to pay more attention to the economy at this critical time. “The business community demands this commitment when it fears that governance may suffer on the altar of politicking as we approach the general elections in 2023. “This government’s mandate covers the period to the hangover in May 2023, and we would expect to see a determined government wishing to leave enduring legacies in the history of Nigeria.”

