NBS report: People with access to basic wash services drops by 3m in 2019

Demography study on water sanitation and hygiene conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on people’s access to basic wash services revealed that fewer people had access to basic wash services in 2019 than in 2018.

The NBS report on 2019 water, sanitation and hygiene national outcome (routine mapping), which was launched yesterday in Abuja, further revealed that while in 2018, 11 per cent (or 21 million people) had access to basic wash services, the figure dropped by nine per cent (or 18 million people) in 2019. At least about 70 per cent of Nigerians were said to have access to basic drinking water supply services, slightly up from 68 per cent recorded in 2018, with most of the progress biased toward urban areas.

Other key highlights contained in the report revealed that by wealth quintiles, the poorest households were two times less likely to have access to basic water supply services than the richest households.

With respect to facilities, 74 per cent of publicly- owned water facilities were functional in 2019, indicating a five percentage point increase from 2018 while about 44 per cent of the population had access to basic sanitation services (compared to 42 per cent recorded in 2018), while 23 per cent of Nigerians continued to practice open defecation (compared to 24 per cent in 2018).

The report identified Lagos State as recording the highest population with access to basic water supply services (96 per cent), Imo State recorded the highest population with access to basic sanitation services (68 per cent) while Jigawa State recorded the highest population with basic hygiene services in 2019 (49 per cent).

Other key highlights of the report revealed that nine per cent had access to basic water, sanitation, hygiene services, 70 per cent use basic drinking water services; 44 per cent use basic sanitation services while 46 million practice open defecation.

