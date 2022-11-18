News

NBS Report: Poverty is APC’s policy, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said he was not surprise at the report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that 63 per cent of the nation’s population is living below poverty line. NBS in its report released yesterday, said over 133 million Nigerian or 63 per cent, are poor. Director, Strategic Communications of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation Dele Momodu said one cannot give what he does not have, adding that that is why Atiku is the best choice.

Momodu at a press conference on Thursday, said Atiku is the most experienced among the presidential candidates and who is prepared to handle the nation’s economy. “He is the one that operated at the national level so he knows what to do immediately,” he said. Also Special Assistant, Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, said APC has no convincing measures to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

“Included in this troubling reality is that over 23 million youths, mostly educated and potentially productive, are unemployed,” Shaibu stated. He added that this portends a threat to the security and stability of the Nigerian nation. According to him, the monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could not have any effect on Nigerians because 54.7 per cent of Nigerians are financially excluded due to low level bank penetration in the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Nigeria is bleeding, PDP needs to take over – Wike

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has tasked the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite and take over power in 2023. The governor said the need to take over the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has become pertinent because according to him the country is bleeding and needs to be rescued. […]
News

Ortom suspends illegal mining activities in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the illegal mining activities in some parts of the state. The governor gave the order at an emergency security meeting with stakeholders drawn from the Kwande Local Government Area over the illegal mining of gold in the area. Ortom warned that illegal mining poses […]
News

El-Rufai’s threat to use mercenaries to combat terrorists bad – Afenifere

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has described the threat by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to invite foreign mercenaries to fight local terrorism as an ominous sign for the country. According to a release by the National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, yesterday, El-Rufai’s informing the State House Corre    spondents of his intention to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica