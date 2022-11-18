NBS Report: Poverty is APC’s policy, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said he was not surprise at the report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that 63 per cent of the nation’s population is living below poverty line. NBS in its report released yesterday, said over 133 million Nigerian or 63 per cent, are poor. Director, Strategic Communications of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation Dele Momodu said one cannot give what he does not have, adding that that is why Atiku is the best choice.

Momodu at a press conference on Thursday, said Atiku is the most experienced among the presidential candidates and who is prepared to handle the nation’s economy. “He is the one that operated at the national level so he knows what to do immediately,” he said. Also Special Assistant, Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, said APC has no convincing measures to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

“Included in this troubling reality is that over 23 million youths, mostly educated and potentially productive, are unemployed,” Shaibu stated. He added that this portends a threat to the security and stability of the Nigerian nation. According to him, the monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could not have any effect on Nigerians because 54.7 per cent of Nigerians are financially excluded due to low level bank penetration in the country

