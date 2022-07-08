NBS: Solid minerals’ import up 74% in Q1’22

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the value of solid mineral import rose by 74.39 per cent from N23.56 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to N41.09 billion in the same quarter in 2022. This is contained in the Q1’22 Foreign Trade Statistics report of the National Bureau of Statistics. Solid minerals are elements found on the earth and they include natural organic substances like precious stones and kaolin.

The report read in part: “The value of solid minerals imports in the first quarter of 2022 stood at N41.09 billion, this value was 37.84 per cent higher than the value recorded in Q4’21 (N29.81 billion) and 74.39 per cent of the value recorded in Q1’21 (N23.56 billion).” Solid mineral imports were dominated by plasters of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate im-ported from Turkey worth N6.87 billion and China valued at N1.87 billion. Other products imported under this category were salt for human consumption from Namibia (N5.87 billion) and Tunisia (N1.14 billion), and Gypsum anhydrite (N5.72 billion) from Spain.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, described Nigeria as a blessed country with 44 different types of minerals in commercial quantity in over 500 locations in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Some of the minerals include baryte, kaolin, gypsum, feldspar, limestone, coal, bitumen, lignite, uranium, gold, cassiterite, columbite, iron ore, lead-zinc, copper, granite, laterite, sapphire, tourmaline, emerald, topaz, amethyst, and garnet, among others. The minister also said that Ni-geria and other African countries were suffering from the under-utilization of mineral resources despite huge deposits. Meanwhile, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and major stakeholders of the solid minerals sector in the country had proffered solutions aimed at driving potential investments and harnessing benefits across the mining value chain.

Their recommendations became imperative in a bid to scale up mining sector contribution to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product). President, LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, stated that the recommendations were to generate insights that would position Nigeria to earn more foreign exchange from solid minerals.

He added that the recommendations were prompted from a review by LCCI alongside the Association of Metal Exporters of Nigeria (AMEN) and Soundcore Group (SG). Olawale-Cole cited that a report by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) indicated that revenue from the sector to the Federation Account rose by 54 per cent in 2020 to N128 billion compared to N75 billion recorded in 2019. The LCCI president said that the highlights from the organised private sector (OPS) revealed that the fragmented legislative framework of the 1999 Constitution hindered investment in the solid minerals sector. According to him, the constitution, as amended, gives the Federal Government of Nigeria exclusive powers to legislate on mining and solid mineral matters.

He, however, noted that several state governments had enacted parallel mining laws and regulations, which continued to interfere and usurp Federal Government’s powers and the statutory powers of the mines and steel development ministry to regulate activities in the sector. “Presently, Nigeria only attracted about 0.12 per cent of global exploration investments. “The emerging market for Nigeria’s solid minerals includes industrialised and urban development like BRICS and G20 countries, which created a demand for energy, metals and minerals. “However, instability laws and regulations of solid minerals exploration give a bad signal to investors as the risk of resource nationalism after the investment decisions have scared existing and potential investors in solid minerals exploration,” he said.

