NBS to conduct survey on 451 firms in Edo

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Edo office says about 451 establishments in the state will be covered in its ongoing National Business Sample Survey. Mr Frank Obaide, the Coordinator of NBS in the state made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Obaide said the 451 establishments were captured during the National Business Sample Census that involved the listing of the various business establishments in the country. He said the survey was being conducted to collate data for proper planning, noting that no economy could thrive without adequate planning.

“It will take about a month to carry out the survey in the state. “We have so far gotten data from 200 business establishments in the state in the last two weeks. “We have gotten half of the required data and hope to get the remaining data in the next two weeks.’’

He said the survey was being conducted in the state in collaboration with the state Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and the State Bureau of Statistics. The coordinator listed challenges being experienced during the survey process to include, non-willingness of some business operators to give out data. “We usually encounter hindrances while conducting establishment surveys, some business operators are reluctant to give you data while some are not enlightened about data collection. “Some feel you need to give them money before they can give you data, but we let them know that we don’t give money to people and we educate them on the essence of the survey.’’

