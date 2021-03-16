News

NBS: Unemployment rate hits 23.1m in Q4’20

Posted on Author Abduwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 33.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.1 per cent recorded in first quarter of the same year, according to the latest unemployment data (Q4’20) obtained from the website of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday.

 

According to the unemployment report, it was gathered that 33.3 per cent of the labour force in Nigeria or 23,187,389 persons either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed by its definition in Nigeria. Given the latest unemployment rate, Nigeria ranked 11.7 per cent. C

 

omparing the rate globally, out of the 181 countries with rates published within the last two years, Nigeria currently ranked 41 with the highest unemployment rate. Countries with highest unemployment rates presently, according to NBS’ findings, are Bosnia and Herzegovinian (34.3%), Namibia (33.4%), and Angola (32.0%), while those with the lowest rates are Qatar (0.1%), Belarus (0.2%), Niger (0.3%) and Laos (0.6%). Nigeria, NBS said, experienced decrease in under-employment rate from 28.6 per cent to 22.8 per cent in the reference quarter.

The agency said it drew its findings from responses and interviews conducted across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. It said a total number of 31,145 interviews were completed out of the initial sample of 33,300, giving a response rate of 93.53 per cent at the end of the survey.

 

The NBS added: “During the reference period, the computed national unemployment rate rose from 27.1 per cent in Q2’20 to 33.3 per cent in Q4’20, while the underemployment rate decreased from 28.6 per cent to 22.8 per cent.

“A combination of both the unemployment and under-employment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1 per cent.

 

“This means that 33.3 per cent of the labour force in Nigeria or 23,187,389 persons either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed by our definition in Nigeria.

 

 

“This is an additional 1,422,772 persons from the number in that category in Q2’20. Using the international definition of unemployment, the rate was computed to be 17.5 per cent.”

 

While using aggregation of labour force, the report noted that the number of persons in the labour force (i.e., people within ages 15 -64, who are able and willing to work) was estimated to be 69,675,468.

 

This, it said, was 13.22 per cent less than the number of persons in Q2’20. Of this number, those within the age bracket of 25 to 34 were highest, with 20,091,695 or 28.34 per cent of the labour force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I cure ear, tooth, eye diseases with herbs, roots –Dr. Olu

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

Dr. Sunny Olu is a house hold name in traditional medicine; he is particularly gifted in using herbs to cure all kinds of tooth, ear, eye and finger diseases. In Edo State, Dr Olu has won various awards from friends, clients in the Diaspora and notable organizations. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he gave […]
News

GOV UDOM EMMANUEL SWEARS IN 31 LG CHAIRMEN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Tasks them to focus on service over partisanship …debunks speculation of seizing LG funds Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in newly elected Local Government Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom state with a task to focus on service to the people rather than engage in unproductive partisanship. He […]
News

COVID-19: NOA counsels residents on community transmission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has drawn the attention of residents of Akwa Ibom to the danger of community transmission of COVID-19 posed by those sneaking into the state. The State Director of NOA, Mr Enoh Uyoh, spoke on Wednesday during a sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 in Etinan and Ikot Isua communities in Etinan Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica