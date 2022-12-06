NBS’s price data for kerosene, diesel, petrol in October

Nigerians paid an average of N195.29 per litre for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol in October 2022 as against N165.60 per litre in October 2021; data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed. This amount signifies a 17.93 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, the consumers paid N191.65 per litre of petrol in September 2022. The data also showed that they paid an average of N801.09 per litre of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel in October 2022. This is a 215.30% increase from N254.07 per litre in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the price per litre in September 2022 was N789.90. NBS further revealed thatNigerians paid an average of N1,041.05 per litre for kerosene in October 2022 as against N423.42 in October 2021, signifying a 145.87 per cent. Meanwhile, the price per litre in September 2022 was N947.30.

According to the data, the states with the highest average prices of petrol per litre were: Kebbi – N211; Kano – N210.14 and Gombe – N210. The states with the lowest average prices of petrol per litre were: Sokoto – N185; Taraba – N185.42 and Abia – N186.56.

NBS data showed that across the country’s geopolitical zones, the prices of petrol per litre were: North Central – N196.70; North West – N198.28; North East – N194.95; South East – N195.35; South West – N192.42 and South-South – N193.34. The NBS in the report stated that from October 2021 to October 2022, the price of petrol per litre rose steadily from N165.60 to N195.29 in October 2022.

Giving a breakdown of diesel prices in October 2022, the NBS report showed that the states with the highest prices of diesel per litre were: Ebonyi – N858.33; Bauchi – N857.50 and Plateau – N856.25.

The data further revealed that the states with the lowest average prices of diesel per litre were: Akwa Ibom – N748.18; Benue – N750; Edo – 765.91 while across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, the average prices of diesel per litre were: North Central – N818.41; North West – N795.09; North East – 794.64; South East – N809.31; South West – N813.65 and South-South – N774.96. According to the NBS, from October 2021, the price of diesel per litre rose steadily from N254.07 to N801.09 in October 2022.

The report said: “The states with the highest prices of kerosene per litre were: Cross River – N1,304.17; Enugu – N1,300 and Lagos – N1,294.44. The states with the lowest average prices per litre were: Borno – N783.33; Rivers – N804.17 and Bayelsa – N805.67 across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, the average prices per litre of kerosene were: North Central – N1,042.60; North West – 961.30; North East – N905.18; South East – N1,191.14; South West – N1,142.62 and South-South – N1,041.53.”

