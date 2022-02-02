NBTE approves 5 new programmes for Ogun technology institute

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved five new programmes for the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa. The Rector, Dr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, who revealed this to journalists in an interview yesterday, said the programmes would begin in the 2021/2022 academic session. Akinkurolere listed the programmes as National (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication, Marketing, Urban and Regional Planning, Quantity Surveying and Building Technology. According to her, the school now runs 35 programmes. “The programmes will expose students to new frontiers of knowledge as the school will continue on its mission to deliver world-class educational services, using competent personnel and modern facilities,” the Rector said.
