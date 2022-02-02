News

NBTE approves 5 new programmes for Ogun technology institute

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved five new programmes for the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa. The Rector, Dr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, who revealed this to journalists in an interview yesterday, said the programmes would begin in the 2021/2022 academic session. Akinkurolere listed the programmes as National (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication, Marketing, Urban and Regional Planning, Quantity Surveying and Building Technology. According to her, the school now runs 35 programmes. “The programmes will expose students to new frontiers of knowledge as the school will continue on its mission to deliver world-class educational services, using competent personnel and modern facilities,” the Rector said.

 

Our Reporters

News

Court remands businessman for forging SON’s logo

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a businessman, Chidi Nwanyanwu, in police custody for allegedly inscribing a forged logo of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on adulterated engine oil. The judge made the order following Nwanyanwu’s arraignment alongside his two firms, Two Ocean Oil Ltd and Hi- Power Lubricants. […]
News Top Stories

Kenya Airways, SAA to form pan-African airline

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The dream of having a pan African airline to be spearheaded by two of Africa’s biggest carriers, South Africa Airways (SAA), and Kenya Airways could become a reality.   Kenyan’ President, Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement yesterday said the airline would have unmatched continental reach and global coverage just as the deal was signed by […]
News

FG must address voices of anger in Nigeria –Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

…deal with insecurity, poverty Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Federal Government to urgently create a forum to resolve the the raging voices of anger, dissent, troubles of insecurity and poverty currently bedeviling the country. The governor who recalled how the oil rich state was carved out from the defunct Bendel State […]

