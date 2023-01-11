NBTE, Commonwealth sign MoU on technical/vocational education training

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Commonwealth of Learning (COL) have signed an agreement to support and strengthen TVET training through the design and development of Open Educational Resources (OER) courses. NBTE’s Head of Media, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, in a statement yesterday said the collaboration was being put together to facilitate learning across Nigerian Polytechnics and related institutions. The statement also said NBTE has set up a Technical Team to design and develop 13 Open Educational Resource (OER) courseware for Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBETA) using the Open, Distance and Flexible e-Learning (ODFeL) approaches. It said:”In the project, 33 ICT support staff will be trained on Moodle Administration to provide technical and multimedia support to the course design, development, quality assurance and delivery teams.”

