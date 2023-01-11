NBTE, Commonwealth sign MoU on technical/vocational education training

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Commonwealth of Learning (COL) have signed an agreement to support and strengthen TVET training through the design and development of Open Educational Resources (OER) courses. NBTE’s Head of Media, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, in a statement yesterday said the collaboration was being put together to facilitate learning across Nigerian Polytechnics and related institutions. The statement also said NBTE has set up a Technical Team to design and develop 13 Open Educational Resource (OER) courseware for Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBETA) using the Open, Distance and Flexible e-Learning (ODFeL) approaches. It said:”In the project, 33 ICT support staff will be trained on Moodle Administration to provide technical and multimedia support to the course design, development, quality assurance and delivery teams.”
Related Articles
Sanwo-Olu, Anglican Bishops, priests bid Olumakaiye farewell
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, hundreds of bishops and priests, yesterday, attended the funeral service of His Grace, The Most. Rev Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, the late Bishop of Diocese of Lagos […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
C’River: Town Planning Institute to promote housing development
The Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITTP) has promised that it will do everything to promote housing development in the state, as well as ensure an orderly and sustainable housing programme. The newly elected Chairman of the institute, Edim Abobana Edim disclosed this in Calabar after he was sworn […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
8 UniAbuja students win N2.2m research grants
…as varsity pledges to invest on research Eight undergraduate students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have won the total sum of N2.2million as research grant from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research Fund. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who spoke at the maiden undergraduate research day with the theme: ‘Promoting National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)