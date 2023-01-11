News

NBTE, Commonwealth sign MoU on technical/vocational education training

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Commonwealth of Learning (COL) have signed an agreement to support and strengthen TVET training through the design and development of Open Educational Resources (OER) courses. NBTE’s Head of Media, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, in a statement yesterday said the collaboration was being put together to facilitate learning across Nigerian Polytechnics and related institutions. The statement also said NBTE has set up a Technical Team to design and develop 13 Open Educational Resource (OER) courseware for Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBETA) using the Open, Distance and Flexible e-Learning (ODFeL) approaches. It said:”In the project, 33 ICT support staff will be trained on Moodle Administration to provide technical and multimedia support to the course design, development, quality assurance and delivery teams.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu, Anglican Bishops, priests bid Olumakaiye farewell

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, hundreds of bishops and priests, yesterday, attended the funeral service of His Grace, The Most. Rev Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, the late Bishop of Diocese of Lagos […]
News

C’River: Town Planning Institute to promote housing development

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITTP) has promised that it will do everything to promote housing development in the state, as well as ensure an orderly and sustainable housing programme. The newly elected Chairman of the institute, Edim Abobana Edim disclosed this in Calabar after he was sworn […]
News

8 UniAbuja students win N2.2m research grants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…as varsity pledges to invest on research Eight undergraduate students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have won the total sum of N2.2million as research grant from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research Fund. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who spoke at the maiden undergraduate research day with the theme: ‘Promoting National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica