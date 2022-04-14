News

NBTE decries poor funding of polytechnics

Posted on

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has decried the inadequate funding of polytechnics, particularly by state governments. The technical education regulatory agency said inadequate funding of the polytechnics is responsible for the shortage of technical manpower in the country.

The North Central Coordinator of NBTE, Dr Musa Koko, stated this at a workshop organised by the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, on the institution’s ‘2021-2024 Strategic Plan Critique Workshop’ in Offa yesterday. Koko lamented that state governments are not providing adequate funding for the infrastructural development of the state-owned polytechnics, thereby making expansion of technical programmes impossible in the institutions.

He called on the Federal Government to ensure that the polytechnics’ curriculum is tailored towards the nation’s industrial needs. Earlier, Chairman of the 2021/2024 strategic planning committee, who is also the Deputy Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Augustine Adama, said the workshop was aimed at ensuring inclusion of inputs from relevant stakeholders in the final copy of the action plan. He said the institution had successfully implemented its strategic plan for the 2017/2019 period. In her presentation, the Dean of Research and Innovation at the institution, Dr Grace Korter, said the institution’s strategic plan is aimed at increasing the students’ population into some programmes that are less populated when compared with some other programmes being offered by the institution.

 

