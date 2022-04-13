Education

NBTE decries poor funding of polytechnics

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has decried inadequate funding of the polytechnics, particularly by state governments.

The technical education regulatory agency said inadequate funding of the polytechnics is responsible for the shortage of technical manpower in the country.

The north central coordinator of NBTE, Dr Musa Koko, stated this at a workshop organised by the Federal Polytechnic, Offa on the institution’s “2021-2024 Strategic Plan Critique Workshop” in Offa on Wednesday.

Koko lamented that state governments were not providing adequate funds for the infrastructural development of the state-owned polytechnics, thereby making expansion of technical programmes impossible in the institutions.

He called on the Federal Government to ensure that the polytechnics’ curriculum is tailored towards the nation’s industrial needs.

Earlier, the Chairman of the 2021/2024 Strategic Planning Committee, who is also the Deputy Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Augustine Adama, said the workshop was aimed at ensuring inclusion of inputs from the relevant stakeholders in the final copy of the action plan.

He said the institution had successfully implemented its strategic plan for 2017- 2019.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

NECO reschedules  more examination papers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Daniel Atori, Minna

The National Examinations Council  (NECO), has yet again rescheduled more examination papers in the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations holding nationwide.   A statement signed by by the Head Information and Public Relations NECO Division, Azeez Sani, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said papers meant to have been written from Thursday through to Saturday, have […]
Education

76,855 candidates write entrance exams into Unity Colleges

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No fewer than 76,855 candidates have written  the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges also known as Unity Schools, located across the county.   The examination earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, had proceeded as planned by the National Examinations Counci (NECO), the agency in charge of conducting […]
Education

Mohammed Ibrahim emerges SSANU National President

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…pledges to reposition union Mohammed Ibrahim has emerged the new National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), at the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference. Other key officials elected were; Dr. Leku Ador as National Deputy President, Alhaji Audu Isa, as Vice President, North East, Abdussobor Salaam as Vice President, West, Ken […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica