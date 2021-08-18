News

NBTE seeks occupational standardisation for industrial growth

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The National Board for Technical Education (MBTE) yesterday stressed the need for standardisation of technical and vocational skills for national industrial growth. The Executive Director, National Skills and Qualification Division of the board, Mr Olusola Majiyagbe, stressed this in Abeokuta at the commencement of a threeday training on National Occupation Standard (NOS) for technical colleges in the state.

The training programme, tagged; “Understanding National Occupation Standard (NOS),” which was aimed at the institutionalisation of the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), was organised by the German Development Corporation (GIZ) in collaboration with the NBTE. Majiyagbe, who was the facilitator at the event, expressed concern about the challenges in Nigeria’s technical and vocational education.

He listed the challenges as including poor funding of technical institutions, proliferation of illegal technical institutions, obsolete equipment in technical institutions, low societal estimation of graduates of technical institutions and lack of synergy between colleges of education and industries, among others. He, however, explained that the challenges could be surmounted through the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) developed to achieve occupational standardisation.

Our Reporters

