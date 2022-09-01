News Top Stories

NCAA adopts pay-as-you go to recover debts, puts defunct airlines on notice

…carriers to pay before clearance to fly

Many aviation agencies are in a serious dilemma over how to recoup the several billion naira debts owed by defunct airlines. Many of the defunct carriers such as Chanchangi, Bellview, Sahara Airlines, ADC, Afrijet, Air Mid West, Air Nigeria, Albarka, Associated, among others, are said to have been owing the various agencies, including other service providers, before they went out of operations. This is coming as the NCAA said it would deny airlines service until they show evidence of settlement from the old debts as agreed, adding that new services would be provided on a cash-andcarry basis or a pay-as-yougo basis.

A source in NCAA who spoke to Aviation Metric said: “NCAA is in a fix on how to get its money from the ‘dead’ airlines, because the substantial amount owed is from some of the extinct airlines. Now that they are no longer in operation, it remains to be seen how it will go about it.” Spokesman for NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, told New Telegraph the aviation regulatory body would recover the debt repayment plans submitted to the NCAA by the various operators. His words: “We are to recover them via an agreed debt repayment plans submitted to by NCAA by the various operators. As to non-operating airlines, it is when they come back to service.

Even for those in operation, services are not rendered to them until they show evidence of settlement from old debts as agreed. The new service is cash and carry. This is how it goes.” AON, however, took exception to the comments in the media credited to the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu, who on Tuesday accused the operators of defrauding government aviation agencies such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) over N19 billion, while converting the same to “personal use.” AON in a statement by its Vice Chairman, Mr Allen Onyema, said: “The Airline Operators of Nigeria wishes to state its very strong reservations for such accusations, and we deny very strongly that our members are defrauding or defrauded government agencies of the said amount or any amount for that matter. “Airline operations worldwide are not a cash-and-carry business. Every airline in the world owes debts, which are settled as their operations go on. Nigeria is not an exception.

“It is true that some of our members have very bad debts, but not all our members owe such debts. The owing of debts does not amount to fraud. We frown very strongly on the criminalisation of all Nigerian airlines as a result of the said debts.” Nuhu expressed disappointment over a letter, which emanated from the AON, signed by Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, the President of AON, dated August 8, 2022, and addressed to Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, that accused the agencies, especially the NCAA, of muscling out operators through multiple charges.

 

