NCAA approves commercial flight operations at Bayelsa Airport

After months of expectation, the Bayelsa State-owned airport, on Saturday, finally got the nod of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence commercial flight operations.

The NCAA Director General, Dr. Nuhu Musa, presented the regulatory body’s approval letter to an elated Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa, after the team completed the mandatory inspection of the airport and its facilities.

Dr. Musa said the airport met all airspace standards and is one hundred per cent ready for daytime flight operations.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the NCAA DG as saying that the approval was sequel to the report of the agency’s inspection team, which prior to the visit had certified that out of 29 gaps, the airport was able to close 26.

He noted that other requirements were non-safety related and that work was already in progress to achieve night flight operations.

He said the agency had to limit flight operations to daytime as the runway lights were still being installed, noting that once completed, full approval would be granted.

