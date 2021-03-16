NCAA begins audit of Azman Air, grounds all coy’s B737 planes, operation

*Worried over airlines’ frequent landing gear problem

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15.

The aviation regulatory body took the measure following series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft, just as the agency disclosed that it acted pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu stated that the suspension was to enable the authority conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root cause(s) of the incidents, and recommend corrective actions to forestall re-occurrence.

According to Nuhu: “The NCAA regrets the inconvenience this action may cause to the public, particularly to Azman air passengers but the need to ensure the safety of Air Transport and protect the public interest, cannot be compromised.”

He further stated that the NCAA would continue to ensure compliance to its regulations in the interest of safety and will viewed any violation(s) seriously.

New Telegraph learnt that the decision to suspend the airline was taken at a management meeting of NCAA on Monday after one of the company’s planes recorded another second tyre burst in a month.

Like this: Like Loading...