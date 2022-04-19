NCAA boss clarifies BASA negotiation

DISADVANTAGE

There is growing concern about agreements between Nigeria and over 95 countries

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has said that the Ministry of Aviation is in charge when it comes to negotiating Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with other countries and not the regulatory body.

He further explained that the only thing NCAA does is to make inputs, but the final decision on who gets what lies with the ministry.

Stakeholders have raised concern over the many BASA between Nigeria and over 95 countries, with Nigeria having the short end of the stick with many calling for a review of the diplomatic treaty.

This is also coming amid several frequencies given to foreign airlines operating into Nigeria.

He said this while clarifying issues on multiple designations to international airlines, which has been generating discussions in the industry and other issues in the sector.

“Unfortunately NCAA is not the one responsible for BASA negotiations with airlines. It is a policy issue and this is led by the ministry. NCAA makes its own contributions, but the final decision is made by the ministry.

“So, anyone that blames NCAA for that is either out of a lack of understanding of how BASA negotiations work for Nigeria. Every country has its own peculiarity on how they do BASA. In Nigeria, it is the ministry,” Nuhu pointed out.

On the controversial airfares and NCAA’s alleged interference, he stated that the regulatory body did not interfere in hike in airfares by domestic airlines in the country, explaining that while the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC) deals with consumer protection in line with the law establishing it, NCAA is charged with the responsibility of regulating the aviation industry in accordance with the law that set up the organisation.

According to him, “FCCPC has its own functions, which are different from that of NCAA. FCCPC deals with consumer protection and NCAA deals with air transport regulation, which I think still deals with the issue of airfares.”

Speaking further, the NCAA boss said that all airlines were supposed, at the beginning of each year, to file their airfares to NCAA and that most of the airlines do that.

He, however, said that during the year, if the airfares are going to be higher than the ones filed with NCAA, the airline is supposed to notify NCAA, adding that at the point, the regulatory body would do its check and if it is ok with it, NCAA will tell them to go ahead, but if not, they will have to suspend it.

He said: “It is not an unfettered deregulation that they can do as they like; there are guidelines to that in our regulations.”

On the much-awaited national carrier, Nigeria Air, and the state of its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), Nuhu said the promoters had applied for AOC and that it was still going through the process of getting it.

He, however, said he could not say precisely when the AOC would be issued to the airline, as Air Nigeria is also still going through security clearance.

“The only thing I can tell you is that the promoters of that airline have applied and processing their AOC of is on-going. “

