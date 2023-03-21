NCAA: Dana’s proactive steps on safety laudable

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has passed a vote of confidence on Dana Air for its high safety culture, lauding the carrier for taking a proactive step in voluntarily suspending its operations due to a shortage of aircraft when the majority of the carrier’s aircraft were ferried overseas for periodic maintenance. The NCAA boss disclosed that the airline noticed that some of its aircraft were due for maintenance and they informed the regulatory body, describing the action as commendable for an operator to ground its aircraft for maintenance.

He said: “They noticed that some of their aircraft were due for maintenance and they informed us accordingly. I think it is commendable for an operator to ground its aircraft for maintenance. Dana Air grounded its aircraft to carry out maintenance checks on them.” Speaking on the development to New Telegraph in Lagos, the spokesperson of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, said Dana Air upon receipt of some of its aircraft from maintenance started with an abridged schedule but decided to increase frequency based on the airline’s commercial projections and demand. According to him, “we have done our projections and based on demands, we have decided to increase our frequency on our Abuja route. “Also our recently introduced flash sale of 45,000 is still available for our customers who book early and plan their trips with us.”

It would be recalled that Dana Air had on February 20, 2023, halted its operation, albeit temporarily due to a dearth of airplanes. While some adduced the shortage of Dana airplanes for the epileptic services it was providing, the airline in its flight update apologised to its passengers for the cancellation of “some of our flights due to operational reasons.” The airline’s five aircraft were down with one serviceable airplane; a requirement not sufficient to make them operate in line with Nigerian Civil Aviation regulations. An investigation by our reporter showed that many of the airline’s airplanes were due for maintenance making them not available to passengers that had already booked their flights with the carrier. The aircraft’s B737-3H4 (Wet leased) with registration number 5N-DNA had been ferried overseas for heavy checks otherwise known as C and D-checks. The B737 aircraft is presently at 7 Star Hangar as engineers attend to the aircraft.

It is an extensive check of individual systems and components for serviceability and function. It requires a thorough visual inspection of specified areas, components, and systems as well as operational or functional checks. It is a high-level check that involves extensive tooling, test equipment, and special skill levels. ‘C’ checks remove the airplane from the revenue schedule for three to five days. The ‘C’ check includes the lower checks, i.e. ‘A,’ ‘B,’ and Daily checks. But penultimate week, the airline received some of its aircraft from maintenance. In addition to that, the airline introduced a flash sale of N45,000 for those who plan their trips early enough and book ahead. The airline in a statement said: “We are pleased to announce that we have taken delivery of some of our aircraft from maintenance. “These aircraft have undergone proper maintenance in line with our strict safety standards, documentation, and certification to be released for our scheduled flights. “Also, for customers who prefer to plan their trips and book ahead, we have introduced a flash sale of N45,000 so our customers can start booking their Easter trips ahead by visiting our website www flydanaair.com today”

Like this: Like Loading...