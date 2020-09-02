NCAA directors set to bid jobs goodbye

Wole Shadare

Virtually all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have been pencilled down to lose their jobs according to a very reliable source in the Ministry of Aviation and the NCAA.

At the moment, the aviation regulatory body is holding a meeting with a view to handing letters of disengagement to many of the director.

Only Director of Air Transport Regulation, Oyo-Ita is said to have escaped the purge. Kayode Ajiboye, General Manager, Airworthiness is expected to be made Director, Airworthiness.

As at press time, information on the number of directors to be relieved of their jobs was still sketchy as the NCAA will at any moment release a statement to that effect.

Details later…

Like this: Like Loading...