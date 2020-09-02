Aviation

NCAA directors set to bid jobs goodbye

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Wole Shadare

 

Virtually all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have been pencilled down to lose their jobs according to a very reliable source in the Ministry of Aviation and the NCAA.

At the moment, the aviation regulatory body is holding a meeting with a view to handing letters of disengagement to many of the director.

Only Director of Air Transport Regulation, Oyo-Ita is said to have escaped the purge. Kayode Ajiboye, General Manager, Airworthiness is expected to be made Director, Airworthiness.

As at press time, information on the number of directors to be relieved of their jobs was still sketchy as the NCAA will at any moment release a statement to that effect.

Details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation News

Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.   A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available […]
Aviation

Israeli flight attendant, 67, says ‘shalom’ to UAE, bye to airline

Posted on Author Reporter

    Hedva Opatovsky’s first flight to the United Arab Emirates was her last for El Al, the Israeli flag carrier whose routes she has plied through almost a half-century of wars and peacemaking. The airline’s longest-serving flight attendant retired on Wednesday after leading the cabin crew on a groundbreaking return trip to Abu Dhabi […]
Aviation

Govt has no money for aviation infrastructure – Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has defended the plans by the Federal Government to concession some major airports across the country saying government has no money to invest in aviation infrastructure. This is coming as the representative of the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Haruna Yusuf said the agency would review all concessions at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: