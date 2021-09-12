Business

NCAA directs airlines to Nigerians boarding amid COVID-19 portal challenges

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a circular to all foreign airlines operating in and out of Nigeria not to deny Nigerians boarding for their inability to show evidence of payment for Day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code.

The cumbersomeness of generating the PCR code after payment of the statutory fees has led to many travellers from Nigeria and into Nigeria denied boarding by airlines.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu in a letter to all airlines operating in and out of the country said the decision was taken in view of the challenges some travellers to the country are experiencing while trying to fill their Health and Travel history into Nigeria’s International Travel Portal (NITP).

In a letter dated September 11, 2021, entitled: “Permission for airlines to board passengers traveling to Nigeria who are unable to show evidence of payment for day seven COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code/permit to fly”, signed by the Director-General noted that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has been made aware of difficulties some travellers to Nigeria are experiencing while trying to fill their health and travel history into the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

By the letter, airlines are mandated to board any traveller to Nigeria who is unable to either pay for the repeat Day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate the paid QR code/permit to fly.

According to him: “Holders of diplomatic passports and children aged 10 years and below who are unable to complete the NIPT are to be allowed to board the flight. Their health declaration and travel history will be captured by the Port Health Services (PHS) at the destination airport.”

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently disclosed that it is working with other ministries and agencies through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to address challenges faced by travellers to Nigeri

